The game will kick off at 2pm. Referee in charge is Robert Strachan.

The Oban side reached the second round after a comprehensive 4-1 away win against New Cumnock in round one thanks to goals from David Beaton, Connor Moore (2) and Will Graham.

Thorniewood reached this stage after their opponents Kilpatrick withdrew from the competition.



Saints and Thorniewood met two years ago at Glencruitten in the West of Scotland.

Saints found themselves 3-1 down but fought back to earn a 3-3 draw and force a penalty shoot out.

Hero for Saints that day was keeper Craig Maitland who saved three Thorniewood penalties to see his side safely through to the next round.



Manager Steven MacLeod will have to rethink his line-up options for this important cup game as he will be missing seven of the squad from the Drumchapel fixture two weeks ago due to injuries, work commitments and players being away on holiday.

However, the D&K Lafferty Contractors, The View and MKM Building Supplies sponsored Oban side are confident that the players available will be good enough to see Saints march into the third round of the national cup competition.