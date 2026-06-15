This was the same two sides who contested last year’s final when the Skye side came out on top.

Ollie Duffy gave Rockfield the lead after two minutes, moving the ball into space following a free-hit and sending it high into the net.

Cailean Murchison levelled on nine minutes when he won possession following a Rockfield goal-hit and he sent a bouncing shot by the keeper.

With skipper Alasdair Tindall’s big hitting from midfield, BSGP enjoyed period of pressure, but they weren’t able to convert that into attempts on goal to trouble keeper Sam Henderson.

Ollie Duffy gave the Oban side the edge with a quick-fire double on 23 and 24 minutes to complete his hat-trick. First, the youngster turned by his marker and ran in on goal to score and, straight from the restart, he showed great stick play to score from inside the D.

Skye keeper Seonaidh Nicolson made a brilliant save with his hand, diving to his right, to prevent Ollie Duffy getting his fourth goal of the game. However, from the resultant corner, Ollie Duffy wriggled to make space on the left and he found Jacob Askew who shot low across the keeper to make it 4-1 and the referee blew for half-time immediately following the restart.

BSGP’s Ross MacDonald made it 4-2 on 40 minutes. Alasdair Tindall’s high ball from inside the centre circle dropped into the danger area and Ross MacDonald forced it over the line.

Arthur Handley had the chance to restore Rockfield’s two-goal cushion when his side were awarded a penalty, but he sent the spot-hit wide. Rockfield now enjoyed a period of pressure with Seonaidh Nicolson having to look lively in the BSGP goal.

Cailean Murchison always looked BSGP’s best chance of a goal and he cut the deficit to a single goal on 46 minutes, with a delightful touch which took the ball away from his marker and he finished well, across the keeper from the right of the D.

There were close things at both ends before full time, but it was Rockfield who took the much-coveted trophy back to Oban to the delight of their players and support.

The Anne Cameron player of the match quaich went to Rockfield captain Arthur Handley who also stepped forward to raise the MacKay Cup in front of his delighted teammates.