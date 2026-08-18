Sunday August 16 was a big day for junior tennis in Oban, with Atlantis Leisure Centre taken over by challenges, competitions and the chance to try out some new activities.
Throughout the day, juniors and adults took part in a range of activities in the hall, including timed challenges, rallying competitions and target games.
There were some excellent performances, including Charlie Jameson, the only person to complete the Fan Drill in under 16 seconds, and George Budgen, who managed an impressive five out of five in the target competition.
The parents who took on bonus challenges will be pleased to know that none of the videos of them waddling around with a squishy ball between their knees worked!
The new rebound wall was set up in the multisport area and proved a great hit.
The squash courts were busy throughout the day, while many parents and children also had the opportunity to try pickleball for the first time.
But the big event of the day was the Primary and Secondary tennis competitions.
While the weather wasn’t playing ball, the competition certainly was!
The Primary Consolation Final was contested by Matthew Bruce and Hugh Smith, with Matthew taking the win. In the Primary Main Final, Finlay MacInnes beat
Corran Wood 4–2 to take the title.
A sucker for punishment, Finlay also entered the Secondary competition—but was eventually knocked out by the eventual winner.
Congratulations to Mary Blomfield, who won the Secondary Consolation Final against Sorren MacGregor. Mary’s powerful forehands proved decisive, particularly
with the heavy, damp balls.
The Secondary Main Final was between Torin Freytag and Annan Anderson. The assembled crowd were treated to some excellent tennis, particularly Annan’s strong returns against Torin’s much-improved serve.
After a 30-minute battle featuring some extremely long rallies, Torin prevailed to win 4-2 4-2 and collect the trophy for the second year running.
Junior tennis organisers Peter Strange and Colin Millar said: “We had another great day in our junior tennis programme, with over 40 children and their parents enjoying fun activities at Atlantis during the day.
“Thanks to Atlantis for making the facilities available to us, and to Summer of Sport 2026 for funding the rebound wall and enabling free ‘Whacking Wednesday’
sessions during the school holidays.
“Thanks also to all the volunteers - Pete, Mary, Torin, Annan, Elaine, Bob, Max, Fergus, Rose and Aileen - who helped make our school holiday wrap-up Funday
such a success.
“Thanks to all the juniors for their enthusiasm for the sport and a special thanks to all the parents who bring their kids along to Atlantis for our events. We love bringing tennis to so many juniors in Oban and the surrounding area.”
The event was a great end for the holidays, Summer of Sport 2026 and Whacking Wednesdays, but Smashing Sundays continue until the end of September.
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