Throughout the day, juniors and adults took part in a range of activities in the hall, including timed challenges, rallying competitions and target games.

There were some excellent performances, including Charlie Jameson, the only person to complete the Fan Drill in under 16 seconds, and George Budgen, who managed an impressive five out of five in the target competition.

The parents who took on bonus challenges will be pleased to know that none of the videos of them waddling around with a squishy ball between their knees worked!



The new rebound wall was set up in the multisport area and proved a great hit.

The squash courts were busy throughout the day, while many parents and children also had the opportunity to try pickleball for the first time.