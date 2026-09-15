Playing two 30-minute fixtures, Oban narrowly lost a thrilling opening contest against GHK before responding with an impressive victory over Annan on Sunday, September 13.

Oban fell 14–0 behind after conceding two early tries from turnovers, but rallied through Man of the Match Struan Louw, who scored two powerful tries before completing his hat-trick to bring Oban within two points at 21–19.

Captain Cian MacDougall led from the front with excellent tackles, while debutant Keir Lane impressed defensively.

Finley Ainscough and Christopher Cannon began to control the game at half-back, creating opportunities for new centres Lewis Jordan and Millar MacKay.

Oban continued to press, with Leyton Johnston-Botterill finishing a fine team move involving Ainscough, Cannon, Jordan and MacKay. Cannon converted to make it 28–26 with a minute remaining, but GHK held on before adding a final converted try.

Oban quickly bounced back against Annan, with Jordan opening the scoring as they raced into a four-try lead.

Strong forward play from Callan Cakebread and Kyle Hall helped keep Annan on the back foot, while confident carries from Jan Zdziarski and Murray MacKay added to the pressure.

Louw added two more tries to finish with five for the day, while Ainscough also crossed

.

Annan scored a consolation try, but Oban completed a convincing 33–5 win to provide plenty of encouragement for the season ahead.