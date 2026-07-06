The 30th playing of Oban Saints flagship event welcomed a large crowd who were treated to a high standard of football.

The hosts were joined by cup holders Kilmarnock and tournament regulars Dundee United. Livingston returned after a two-year absence while Partick Thistle and Queen’s Park made their second consecutive appearances. The familiar tournament format saw the teams play each other once in matches lasting thirty minutes.

Tournament organiser and Oban Saints secretary David Buchanan was delighted to confirm that D&K Lafferty Contractors had agreed to continue their sponsorship of the club’s flagship event.

He praised D&K Lafferty as "fantastic supporters of local sport", saying everybody connected to Oban Saints was pleased to see their generosity rewarded with the wide exposure this prestigious tournament offers.

Mr Buchanan was also pleased to announce the continuing support of joint kit sponsors MKM Building Supplies Oban, who will feature on the club’s new kit to be unveiled shortly.

The tournament was well handled by referees Donald McCallum, Kevin McIntyre and Tony McCann who oversaw 15 excellent matches played in good but competitive spirit.

Partick Thistle’s impressive run of four successive victories and one draw edged out fellow unbeaten side Queen’s Park and eventual runners-up Kilmarnock to see their name engraved on the handsome trophy for the first time.

Injuries and holidays deprived Saints’ gaffer Steven MacLeod of the services of a number of key players leaving just nine of the previous year’s squad available for selection.

A free date for Oban Camanachd however allowed shinty boys Daniel MacCuish, Louie MacFarlane and Daniel MacVicar to help out.

The Saints’ long held tradition of blooding youngsters at this event continued with 2010 year group starlets Charlie Blair, Finn Clarke, Joe Hill, Archie Lewis, Innes McKinney and Ruari Macleod all receiving well deserved call-ups.