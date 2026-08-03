They then played the second placed in each section with Stuart beating Jamie Morris and Pedro winning over Craig Morris.

Two sections of six played round robin matches with Pedro Munoz Lopez and Stuart Crossan winning their respective sections.

Played last weekend, the final was a very close match with Pedro winning the first set comfortably 6-1. Stuart fought back in the second set, breaking Pedro’s serve to win 6-4.

The final set was very tense and Pedro broke Stuart’s serve to win the match 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Both players were congratulated and the Club Captain presented Pedro with the new Spring League Shield.

Play-offs resulted in the following Order of Merit: 1, Pedro Munoz Lopez; 2, Stuart Crossan; 3, Craig Morris; 4, Jamie Morris; 5, Finlay Bainbridge; 6, Murray MacKay; 7, Millar MacKay; 9=, John Watson, John McCallum, Paul McAllister and Donald MacKay.