Oban Saints 0
Fort William FC 1
Preseason Friendly
A Liam Martin finish was the difference as Fort William FC overcame Oban Saints away from home in a preseason friendly.
The second half goal came from great work by young Robbie Rydings to earn the ball and then go onto find Martin Munro.
The veteran winger teed up the pass to Martin who secured the victory.
The win followed a 4-4 draw between the two local sides in last year’s preseason period and represents definite progress by the North Caledonian League outfit.
Reflecting on the win, manager Kyle Redpath said: "Another pleasing victory and performance overall to continue our strong pre season.
"We thought Oban Saints would be a difficult opponent and that’s exactly what they turned out to be.
"They’ve got some really good players and I think they’d be well up the table in the North Caley league.
"The first half was pretty even, some half chances for both teams but a real competitive physical half.
"Second half we upped the tempo and started to really play on the front foot, we created a lot of chances and hit the woodwork on three occasions so I think we’re quite unfortunate not to have won by more in the end.
"It is also pleasing to see some players who were maybe in and out of the team last season to really come back with a point to prove and the extra competition throughout the squad will massively benefit us.
"Overall I’m really happy with how pre season has gone, two wins and a draw, eight goals scored and we’ve kept clean sheets in two of the three games.
"Plenty of players are getting good minutes in their legs and we’ve played some good football too.
"I did make a point to the lads after the game that it’s all fine and well doing this in pre season but the real test comes when the league campaign gets underway next weekend but overall preparation has been great and there’s a real excitement for the season ahead."
Fort William’s last preseason is an in-house Tuesday night friendly against the Fort William Reserves before the league campaign kicks off with the visit of new league addition Dingwall FC to Claggan Park on Saturday August 8 at 13:00.
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