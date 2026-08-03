The win followed a 4-4 draw between the two local sides in last year’s preseason period and represents definite progress by the North Caledonian League outfit.

The veteran winger teed up the pass to Martin who secured the victory.

The second half goal came from great work by young Robbie Rydings to earn the ball and then go onto find Martin Munro.

Reflecting on the win, manager Kyle Redpath said: "Another pleasing victory and performance overall to continue our strong pre season.

"We thought Oban Saints would be a difficult opponent and that’s exactly what they turned out to be.

"They’ve got some really good players and I think they’d be well up the table in the North Caley league.

"The first half was pretty even, some half chances for both teams but a real competitive physical half.

"Second half we upped the tempo and started to really play on the front foot, we created a lot of chances and hit the woodwork on three occasions so I think we’re quite unfortunate not to have won by more in the end.

"It is also pleasing to see some players who were maybe in and out of the team last season to really come back with a point to prove and the extra competition throughout the squad will massively benefit us.