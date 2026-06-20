Club chairperson Christine MacGregor says it is a positive step forward in supporting the delivery of training sessions and the development of its swimmers.

The new helpers — James, Cammy, Mara, Sam, Robyn, Sarah, and Cara — completed their training under West Dumbarton head coach Jimmy Orr, who travelled to Oban to deliver the course. The training combined practical poolside learning with theory delivered through online support.

While the club welcomes this progress, the club can not emphasise enough that seven new helpers is still not enough to meet the growing demand across all squads.

Additional volunteer support is urgently needed to make sure swimmers continue to get quality coaching and progression opportunities.

Poolside helpers play a key role in helping coaches during sessions, assisting with setup, supporting basic technique guidance, ensuring safety standards are maintained, and reinforcing positive behaviour within the pool environment.

To become a poolside helper, volunteers aged 14 and over can attend a course and begin their development pathway, which includes child wellbeing training, a PVG check, and poolside verification before progressing further into coaching qualifications through Scottish Swimming though Oban Otters swimming club.

Oban Otters encourages more members, parents, and supporters to consider getting involved to help sustain the future of the club and support swimmers at all levels.

Can you help? Contact Christine MacGregor on 07919188780.