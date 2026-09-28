The hosts sprung out the traps in the first half scoring in the opening couple of minutes through Callum Boyd who held off a few defenders to cross the line.

This was followed up by Chris Simpson’s first of the day.

Chris then turned provider on the third try setting up Josh Mackay who made no mistake finishing to make it three tries in the first 15 minutes for Lochaber.

Scottie Diack’s nice offload was instrumental in the next try to set Simpson free to play in Davy Duncan to secure the bonus point for the home side.

Mid Argyll began to come into the game after the fourth try with some strong running setting up their first try of the day.