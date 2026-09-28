Lochaber got back to winning ways on Saturday with a 12 try victory over Mid Argyll RFC at Banavie.
The hosts sprung out the traps in the first half scoring in the opening couple of minutes through Callum Boyd who held off a few defenders to cross the line.
This was followed up by Chris Simpson’s first of the day.
Chris then turned provider on the third try setting up Josh Mackay who made no mistake finishing to make it three tries in the first 15 minutes for Lochaber.
Scottie Diack’s nice offload was instrumental in the next try to set Simpson free to play in Davy Duncan to secure the bonus point for the home side.
Mid Argyll began to come into the game after the fourth try with some strong running setting up their first try of the day.
Lochaber answered straight back with Hamish Kelly getting his first of the afternoon. Callum Macdonald followed this up to get his name on the board.
Just before half time Lochaber were in again, good link up play in the backs stretching the Mid Argyll defence allowing Liam Ryan in for his first of the afternoon.
Lochaber’s defence and scrum stood strong for vast majorities of the game snuffing out most Mid Argyll attacks however a quick pick and go allowed the visitors their second try just before the half time whistle.
Despite a slow start to the second half Lochaber were still in full control and showed intent to put as many points as possible on the board.
Kelly claimed his second try, beating two defenders on the wing before getting down in the corner.
Credit to Mid Argyll though who kept knocking at the door and were rewarded with another try.
Following this a good run from Tom Moore split the defence and an offload to Liam Ryan let him get on the scoreboard again.
As the rain began to fall heavily the game became more stretched and error prone as both sides kept pushing for more before Chris Simpson broke a few tackles to score again.
A similar tone was set for Kelly’s hattrick try - beating men on the wing before flying over for his team’s 12th try of the day.
A delighted captain Ben Fulford said after the game: "A quality performance putting Mid Argyll under pressure from the first whistle.
"Strong set piece and sticking to our game plan payed off allowing us to put the game to bed in the first half.
The lads were playing with real confidence which puts us in a good place for travelling to Bishopton this weekend."
Player of the Match was Hamish Kelly.
Next match is this Saturday away to Bishopton RFC.
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