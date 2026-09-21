A pupil’s suggestion has led to Gigha Primary School hosting its first ever football tournament, bringing youngsters from small schools across Kintyre together for a day of friendly competition.
The inaugural Gigha Primary Cup was held on the island’s new multi-use games area (MUGA), after a P5 pupil said they would like the chance to experience a football tournament at the school.
Gigha Primary begins each term by asking pupils what they would like to learn or experience, as part of the school’s commitment to Article 12 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which gives children the right to have their views heard and taken seriously.
With Gigha’s island location meaning the school does not often have the opportunity to host sporting fixtures, staff were keen to see whether the pupil’s idea could be made a reality.
The school’s oldest pupil, in P6, then wrote a letter inviting other small schools to take part.
Glenbarr, Carradale and Rhunahaorine Primary Schools accepted the invitation, along with two teams of P4-7 pupils from Drumlemble Primary.
With both Gigha and Glenbarr having small pupil rolls, four Gigha pupils joined forces with youngsters from Glenbarr to create ‘Team Glengigha’.
Despite challenging weather, all the youngsters took part in a mini tournament on Tuesday September 15, with the teams playing one another in a series of matches.
Drumlemble Red Team emerged as the first winners of the Gigha Primary Cup and took home the trophy, while the runner-up spot was shared by Drumlemble Blue and Team Glengigha.
Every participant also received a medal as a memento of the occasion.
The school said feedback from the youngsters was very positive, with pupils enjoying both the chance to play competitive football and to develop friendships with children from other schools.
Gigha Primary now hopes the cup will become an annual event.
Headteacher Alexandra Vipurs said: “We would like to thank all the children and staff who joined together to make the event such a success.
“It was fantastic to see pupils from different small schools connected through this sporting event which was inspired by a pupil request.
“I hope this helps our children to see how powerful their ideas can be.”
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