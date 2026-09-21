The inaugural Gigha Primary Cup was held on the island’s new multi-use games area (MUGA), after a P5 pupil said they would like the chance to experience a football tournament at the school.

Gigha Primary begins each term by asking pupils what they would like to learn or experience, as part of the school’s commitment to Article 12 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which gives children the right to have their views heard and taken seriously.

With Gigha’s island location meaning the school does not often have the opportunity to host sporting fixtures, staff were keen to see whether the pupil’s idea could be made a reality.

The school’s oldest pupil, in P6, then wrote a letter inviting other small schools to take part.