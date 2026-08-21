Just minutes into the second half, the game was put out of the Pupils’ reach after a woeful attempt to play offside was punished by Arran Parfery with a decent finish.

Minutes later, the scoring was complete. Once again, the Pupils switched off at a short corner, and Jacob Shields was left with an easy finish for St Pats.

Tomorrow (Saturday), the Pupils are at home to Aberdeenshire side Longside FC in the second round of the Scottish Communities Cup.

Longside are a well-established club who play in the North of Scotland Football League Premier Division and will present the Pupils with a huge challenge as they bid to progress to the next round.

The visitors are travelling today (Friday) and will break their journey with an overnight stay in Mid Argyll.

Supporters are asked to note that season tickets will not be valid for this match, which kicks off at the earlier time of 1.30pm.