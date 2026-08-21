St Patrick’s FP 4
Campbeltown Pupils 0
WOSFL – Fourth Division
It was a 4-0 defeat on the road last Saturday for the Kintyre Hire away-sponsored Campbeltown Pupils at Dumbarton against St Patrick’s FP.
The clubs were fierce rivals for many seasons in the Scottish Amateur Football League, and this was their first meeting since 2016, when St Pats won 2-1 in a Scottish Cup fifth-round tie.
Arguably Scotland’s most successful amateur club, St Pats were admitted to the pyramid system at the start of this season. They have worked hard behind the scenes to meet the strict entry criteria and have developed an impressive ground.
The Pupils fell behind in the second minute from the first corner of the match, the Achilles heel of defending set pieces once again proving their downfall, with Dylan Brown scoring for the home side.
Both sides created decent opportunities in the first half, but it was St Pats who got the crucial second goal in the 45th minute, when unmarked Brandon Carmouche was allowed too much space to score.
Just minutes into the second half, the game was put out of the Pupils’ reach after a woeful attempt to play offside was punished by Arran Parfery with a decent finish.
Minutes later, the scoring was complete. Once again, the Pupils switched off at a short corner, and Jacob Shields was left with an easy finish for St Pats.
Tomorrow (Saturday), the Pupils are at home to Aberdeenshire side Longside FC in the second round of the Scottish Communities Cup.
Longside are a well-established club who play in the North of Scotland Football League Premier Division and will present the Pupils with a huge challenge as they bid to progress to the next round.
The visitors are travelling today (Friday) and will break their journey with an overnight stay in Mid Argyll.
Supporters are asked to note that season tickets will not be valid for this match, which kicks off at the earlier time of 1.30pm.
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