The weather was warm, the green was in great condition thanks to Johnnie Kelso, and the sunshine helped to attract a good turnout of competitors.

For the second year in a row Frankie Lucas won the children’s category with an excellent score of 43, teenager Harris Gillespie scored 36, Mairi Stewart was delighted to win the ladies category with 38 while David Mack had a great round with 35.

In the other competitions, Lynda Blair correctly guessed the birthday of the cutest donkey which was donated by Shiona and Tom McGarrigle of the Arran Gift Box. The treasure was found by Cameron Wilkinson.

A spokesperson from Whiting Bay and Districts Improvements Association said: “A huge thank you to our team of helpers Eric Kay, Tricia Tait, Nikki Zund, Halina Morton, Morag Towndrow, Peter, our star helper Orla Wood and to everyone who supported the event which made £400 for the association. We’d also like to thank Gege Kroner whose delightful ducks raised £90.”

Freshly crowned Bay Queen, Astrid Hamade, congratulated all of the winners and presented them with their prizes as her first official duty as queen.