With substantial rain forecast before the competition was due to finish, 12 Dunaverty Golf Club ladies took part in the August Medal last Saturday.
However, the forecast proved incorrect once again and most players finished relatively dry.
In the first group to return, Lindsay Ramsay carded an on-par round of nett 65, narrowly beating playing partners Ruth MacSween and Inez Ronald, who both returned nett 66s, to set the pace for the rest of the field.
Despite a valiant challenge from Katie Cappello in the next group, who also carded a nett 66, Lindsay’s lead held until the final players of the day, when Rae Bleasby also returned a score of nett 65, but Lindsay’s better inward half (bih) secured her the competition.
“Well done to all those who competed,” said a club spokesperson. “It was a very tight scoreboard at top with only one point separating the top five players.”
Results: 1 Lindsay Ramsay 76-11=65 (bih), 2 Rae Bleasby 91-26=65, 3 Ruth MacSween 82-16=66 (bih). Lowest gross: Lindsay Ramsay 76.
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