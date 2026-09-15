The Lorne Bar and Rumblin’ Tum-sponsored side were looking to respond after a 9-0 loss to an outstanding Pather side, but despite missing several senior players, Star were able to field a strong team.

They made a fast start and took the lead after just seven minutes when Angus Lewis drilled the ball beneath the visiting goalkeeper from just inside the box.

Kilbarchan, who compete in the league above Red Star, levelled around the 20-minute mark after Star failed to clear their lines and the visiting striker bundled the ball home after a shot had rebounded off the crossbar.

Star regained control and restored their lead shortly before half-time.

A Ryan Caskie corner fell kindly to centre-back Gregor Brown inside the box and he made no mistake with the finish to send the hosts into the break 2-1 ahead.

Manager for the day Ciaran McPhie switched to a front three after the interval, with Kyle Danson moving to the left wing.

The change paid dividends as Danson caused Kilbarchan problems with his direct running, while Cole Houston added Star’s third after combining with Zach Campbell before chipping the goalkeeper.

Danson went close to adding a fourth when he struck the post, while Star’s backline of Ryan Caskie, Woody Hoad, Gregor Brown and Benji Trustin did a good job of protecting Leon Murphy in the Star goal.

Houston was named man of the match after an impressive first start of the season, capping his performance with a goal.

Red Star host Degan Paisley on September 19 in the League Cup, with kick-off at 2pm at the Astro at the joint campus.