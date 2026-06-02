Manager Ian Phillips thanked and congratulated the players for their efforts throughout the campaign, which saw the club secure promotion after finishing third in the league.

At the awards ceremony on May 29, Kyle Danson was named Player of the Year, while Leon Murphy picked up the Players’ Player of the Year award.

Cameron Lewis won Young Player of the Year and Craig Millar collected the trophy for Most Improved Player.

After netting 12 goals throughout the season, Rhy Casci claimed the Golden Boot award, while Kyle Selfridge’s strike against Greenock was named Goal of the Season.

Zach Campbell’s goal against Eddlewood received the award for Most Important Goal, while Neil Russell Senior’s strike was recognised as Best Team Goal.

The club also extended thanks to sponsors Argyll Community Trust and Icon Hairdressing, whose support has been essential throughout the season.

Special medals were presented to Cole Houston and Ross MacKenzie, who each made their senior debuts and scored their first senior goals during the campaign.

Looking ahead, Red Star will compete in Division Two of the Greater Glasgow League next season following their successful promotion campaign.