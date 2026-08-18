Redstar dominated from the outset and led 4-0 at half-time. Kyle Danson opened the scoring before adding a second, while Woody Hoad struck from a well-taken corner by Craig Aitken. Kieran Caskie completed the first-half scoring after being picked out by James Mackinnon.

The hosts continued to control proceedings after the break, with Danson completing his hat-trick before Mackinnon, Rhys Casci (2), Zach Campbell and Ruaridh Green added further goals.

Port Glasgow rarely threatened, with Redstar’s defence of Ben Smith, Hoad and Gregor Brown providing a strong platform. Leon Murphy was largely untroubled in goal but produced an excellent late save to preserve the clean sheet.

Changes to the starting line-up saw Arron Moore, Casci, Craig Aitken and Ruaridh Green come into the squad, with the team benefiting from increasing numbers at training.

Cammy Lewis was named man of the match, with the coaches praising his performance.

The management team said the excellent pre-season training was beginning to show, while stressing that Redstar must not become complacent with tougher opponents still to come.

Redstar travel to Duncanrig on August 22 for a 3pm kick-off at K Park Training Academy Stadium in East Kilbride.