It was all Star for now and chances fell to first Angus Lewis and then to Neilly Russell, both of whom should have scored.

With 12 mins on the clock, Star were handed a blow when they lost the energetic Colin Cameron in midfield after he pulled up with a slight strain. He was replaced by Angus Lewis, who was to go on and have an excellent game.

Up stepped Zach Campbell, who fired the ball into the net, sending the keeper the wrong way.

With barely eight minutes on the clock, Red Star opened the scoring when last year’s young player of the year Cammy Lewis was felled in the box and a penalty was awarded.

The first half kicked off and Red Star showed their intentions from the first whistle, pressing high up the park and turning over the ball with ease.

The Mid Argyll team returned to Lochgilphead with all three points, scoring five goals and keeping a clean sheet in the VSN Sport Division 2 of the Greater Glasgow Premier AFL.

As the half wore on it became more of an even game, with Kilpatrick creating some chances for their forwards, but they found Leon Murphy in great form in goals, producing a great block and save after Kilpatrick’s quick No 9 found himself in a one-versus-one with the keeper -there was only one winner in this duel!



Zach Campbell, James Mackinnon, and Woody Hoad all had efforts on target but couldn’t find a way past the resolute Kilpatrick back line.



The half was to finish 1-0 to Red Star.



The second half kicked off and Red Star were on the front foot and, with only 10 mins in, Kyle Danson skipped past four players before cutting the ball back to the on-rushing James Mackinnon, who blasted his shot high into the net.



Red Star’s tails were up and it was Kyle Danson who drove down the wing and fired a cross into the back post. Cammy Lewis took one touch and fired a low shot into the bottom corner - a fantastic team goal barely minutes apart. Danson was like this all through the game, causing huge problems for the hosts, his energy endless and teams hating it.



The score line remained static for what seemed an age but was more like nine minutes before Woody Hoad drove out from the defence. Unchecked, he passed two players and unleashed an unstoppable shot from fully 30 yards, leaving the keeper rooted to the spot. A Woody special.



Several players were shouting shoot because they know he has it in his ability to score from distance - although it’s a different story in training!



Red Star were excellent at times and in total control of the game, moving the ball about and always keeping Kilpatrick busy, never letting them settle, which was great to watch at times during the match.



As the game wore on Red Star made some changes with Callum Green coming on to replace Neilly Russell, Gregor Brown on for James Mackinnon and Logan Philips coming on to replace Cammy Lewis.

All showed great promise and Gregor Brown was unlucky not to score, forcing the keeper into a great save after only being on for a matter of minutes.