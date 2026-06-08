Kyleakin 0
FW Reserves 3
Ross Cup Quarter-Final
A superb but hard fought victory on the road in the Ross Cup Quarter-Final for the Fort William Reserve team.
The Fort boys had most of the play in the first half but it took a spectacular shot from distance by captain Ryan Henderson to separate the two teams at half time.
In the Reserve’s goal, keeper Jamie Ketley kept any threat of any Kyleakin chance at bay.
The second half carried on as the first half had finished with Fort having most of the play and Kyleakin only really threatening on the break.
The defence of Bradley Monk, Pat Toal, Sebi Mrazek and Finlay Gillespie held strong and built a solid foundation for the midfield and attack to threaten the Kyleakin goal on a number of occasions.
However, it wasn’t until Gordy Jamieson slammed a couple of goals in late on in the game that the result was secured.
That win sees Fort through to the semi-final against North West Skye after their emphatic 5-1 victory over Gairloch/Aultbea on Saturday.
The Man of the Match award was given to Dave Forbes in the centre of the park who, over the full 90 minutes, won countless 50/50’s, never shirking his responsibility and providing a rock for the flair players around him to bounce forward from and showing the young whippersnappers how it is done.
A great win on the road and makes a late mid-week drive home all the easier.
Next up for the Reserves is Portree away in the league on Saturday June 13.
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