The Fort boys had most of the play in the first half but it took a spectacular shot from distance by captain Ryan Henderson to separate the two teams at half time.

In the Reserve’s goal, keeper Jamie Ketley kept any threat of any Kyleakin chance at bay.

The second half carried on as the first half had finished with Fort having most of the play and Kyleakin only really threatening on the break.

The defence of Bradley Monk, Pat Toal, Sebi Mrazek and Finlay Gillespie held strong and built a solid foundation for the midfield and attack to threaten the Kyleakin goal on a number of occasions.

However, it wasn’t until Gordy Jamieson slammed a couple of goals in late on in the game that the result was secured.