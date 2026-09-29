An excellent entry of 32 pairs comprising players from the home club and the Argyll took part when Campbeltown Bowling Club hosted this year’s T A Blair Memorial ‘Doon The Water’ Pairs.
The competition was played off throughout the week, culminating in the semi-finals on the Thursday evening and the final on the Friday.
Both semi-finals proved to be close games.
Johnnie McLean and Robert Kerr took an early lead against Gavin McLachlan Jnr and Peter Tolmie, but the game was brought level by the halfway stage. A count of three then saw Gavin and Peter take the lead, which they held over the closing ends of a competitive game to book their place in the final.
In the second semi-final, Bobby Dalziel and Rhys Blair – grandson of Alasdair Blair, in whose memory the competition is held – made a strong start against Gavin McLachlan Snr and Charley Gilchrist.
Gavin and Charley fought back strongly, however, and with the game tied going into the last end, and Gavin lying to go through, a ditched jack and bowl by Bobby decided the game in his and Rhys’s favour in a dramatic ending.
The final saw Bobby and Rhys open up a strong lead with some consistent bowling.
Gavin and Peter responded with several good ends midway through the game to close the gap, but another late push from Bobby and Rhys saw them run out deserving winners.
Club president Lorraine Brodie conducted the prizegiving, thanking all the entrants, visiting players, committee members and helpers for their participation and work throughout the week.
Special mention was also made of Kintyre Crepes for keeping everyone fed with some delicious treats on finals night.
Lorraine thanked the Blair family for their continued support and sponsorship of the competition, which is very much appreciated by the club.
There was a fitting family conclusion when Rhys’s granny Janet Blair and his daughter Rhyia Blair presented the prizes and trophy to the winners on behalf of the Blair family.
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