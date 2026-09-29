The final saw Bobby and Rhys open up a strong lead with some consistent bowling.

Gavin and Peter responded with several good ends midway through the game to close the gap, but another late push from Bobby and Rhys saw them run out deserving winners.

Club president Lorraine Brodie conducted the prizegiving, thanking all the entrants, visiting players, committee members and helpers for their participation and work throughout the week.

Special mention was also made of Kintyre Crepes for keeping everyone fed with some delicious treats on finals night.

Lorraine thanked the Blair family for their continued support and sponsorship of the competition, which is very much appreciated by the club.

There was a fitting family conclusion when Rhys’s granny Janet Blair and his daughter Rhyia Blair presented the prizes and trophy to the winners on behalf of the Blair family.