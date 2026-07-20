Two players from Kinlochshiel and one from Skye have been chosen to represent Scotland Under-17s in their annual tour to Ireland.
Jay MacRae (Kinlochshiel) and Iain Graham (Skye) will both make their international debuts while Kieran Martin (Kinlochshiel) Has also made it back onto the 18-strong list.
The annual tour, which has been taking place for over 20 years, sees the country’s elite shinty players play shinty/hurling challenge matches against their Irish counterparts.
This year’s tour will once again be sponsored by RICruden, an established Mechanical and Renewable business who uphold an exceptional reputation for high quality installations and are based in the Highlands of Scotland.
Speaking at the squad announcement Greg Matheson, Mechanical Contracts Manager at RICruden, said: "In what will be our fourth-year, supporting the Scotland Under 17s on their Tour of Ireland has become a proud tradition for us and we are delighted to be behind the squad once again.
"Backing the next generation is at the heart of what we do at Ri Cruden and its that same belief that drives our apprenticeship programme - and seeing our logo on the strips as these young players makes us genuinely proud.
"The whole team at RI Cruden will be cheering them on from home."
National Development Manager Ronald Ross commented: "We are looking forward to once again returning to Ireland for two highly competitive games, just as we saw last year.
"The squad has an element of consistency this year, with over half the players getting their first taste of shinty/hurling in 2025.
"Congratulations to all of the players selected on achieving the honour of representing their country."
Matthew Sloss will captain the squad having been called up for the fourth successive year having demonstrated his suitability to the high pace Shinty/Hurling matches.
Man of the Match against Dublin last year, Matthew was named Mowi Under 17 Player of the Year after picking up the Sandy MacKay Memorial Medal in the W M Donald MacTavish Juvenile Cup Final and becoming an integral part of Newtonmore’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup winning side.
2026 Scotland U17 squad: (Ali Taylor - Caberfeidh *), Seumas Henderson (Caberfeidh *); Louie MacLellan (Beauly), Alfie MacLeod (Glenurquhart), Doug Brockie (Glenurquhart), Matthew Sloss (Newtonmore), James Coyle (Newtonmore), Jacob Alexander Bain (Newtonmore), Hayden Taylor-Ramsay (Kingussie), Toby Thain (Kingussie *), Macleod Dawson (Kingussie *), Jay MacRae (Kinlochshiel *), Kieran Martin (Kinlochshiel), Iain Graham (Skye *), Ruairidh Macsween (Glasgow Mid Argyll *), Auryn Kerr (Col Glen), Scott Campbell (Oban Camanachd *), Dean Robertson (Bute *)
* denotes first call up
The squad travels over the Irish sea on Sunday July 26, taking part in training and cultural activities before facing Dublin at their home stadium, Parnell Park on Monday 27 at 19.30 and taking on Meath on Tuesday 28.
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