Jay MacRae (Kinlochshiel) and Iain Graham (Skye) will both make their international debuts while Kieran Martin (Kinlochshiel) Has also made it back onto the 18-strong list.



The annual tour, which has been taking place for over 20 years, sees the country’s elite shinty players play shinty/hurling challenge matches against their Irish counterparts.

This year’s tour will once again be sponsored by RICruden, an established Mechanical and Renewable business who uphold an exceptional reputation for high quality installations and are based in the Highlands of Scotland.

Speaking at the squad announcement Greg Matheson, Mechanical Contracts Manager at RICruden, said: "In what will be our fourth-year, supporting the Scotland Under 17s on their Tour of Ireland has become a proud tradition for us and we are delighted to be behind the squad once again.

"Backing the next generation is at the heart of what we do at Ri Cruden and its that same belief that drives our apprenticeship programme - and seeing our logo on the strips as these young players makes us genuinely proud.

"The whole team at RI Cruden will be cheering them on from home."