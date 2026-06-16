Kintyre Angling Club held its third annual Junior Open competition at Lussa Loch on Saturday, June 6.
A total of 29 youngsters, aged between four and 14, took part in the event.
Despite a cold breeze, conditions remained dry and competitors enjoyed a successful day on the water.
Several brown trout were caught, while two anglers each landed a rainbow trout.
Robbie Borthwick won the competition with a 5lb rainbow trout, while Adeline Anderson was runner-up with a 4lb rainbow.
Kintyre Angling Club thanked all the juniors who took part, as well as the parents, grandparents and other adults who accompanied them.
The club also thanked McFadyens Contractors Campbeltown Ltd for its continued sponsorship and support of the event, and Campbeltown’s Co-op and Tesco supermarkets for providing refreshments for the competitors.
A club spokesperson said: “Thank you all for making this a great event.”
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