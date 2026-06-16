Kintyre Angling Club thanked all the juniors who took part, as well as the parents, grandparents and other adults who accompanied them.

The club also thanked McFadyens Contractors Campbeltown Ltd for its continued sponsorship and support of the event, and Campbeltown’s Co-op and Tesco supermarkets for providing refreshments for the competitors.

A club spokesperson said: “Thank you all for making this a great event.”