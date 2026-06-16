Plans for a Community Sports Hub (CSH) at Oban Lorne RFC’s Glencruitten ground are surging forward at pace with new security fencing and 107-seater stand set to be in place at the start of the new season.
The work is part of a long-term vision with an ultimate aim of hosting large-scale outdoor events, including, music festivals and gigs, cultural celebrations and community gatherings.
With the new floodlights already in place the project will also improve sporting facilities for the whole community.
Oban Lorne RFC’s Ronald Gordon is leading the ambitious project on behalf of the rugby club and said that the support of local businesses, organisations and other sports clubs as well as Argyll & Bute Council has been crucial in getting to this stage.
A contribution of £100,000 by multinational energy company SSE along with funding from Oban Common Good Fund and others has played a key role in realising the goals of the club.
"The ongoing support and generosity of these people make a real difference, not just to Oban Lorne RFC but to the wider Oban community," added Ronald.
Planning permission for the redevelopment and extension of the clubhouse has now been approved and will start once funding is in place.
Argyll and Bute Council’s planning officers gave the go-ahead after 47 expressions of support were received from the public, along with three objections.
The proposals included the extension of the clubhouse, a gym, physio suite, cafe and function space and enhanced changing and welfare facilities for use of the wider Oban, Lorne and the Isles communities.
It also includes expanded parking provision.
The report states: "Officers are satisfied that the redevelopment and extension of the existing clubhouse, whilst large, is an acceptable proposal.
"The design and finishes will ensure that it does not give rise to any significant adverse visual impact - being a development which will provide enhanced facilities to serve the needs of the rugby club and the aspirations of the wider CSH."
Objections centred on concerns around traffic and effects on wildlife, which the officer addressed in the report.
It said: "The application acknowledges the concerns of residents regarding the impact of the redevelopment on the public road network which surrounds the site.
"To this end the application is accompanied by an indicative construction traffic management plan (CTMP) which details measures to be employed within the development to minimise the impact of the development on the surrounding properties. The CTMP has been accepted by the council’s roads authority.
"The proposal within the current planning application does not impact on any trees within or surrounding the site.
"The application does however acknowledge that the current proposal forms part of a wider phased redevelopment project to improve existing sports and community infrastructure for Oban and the surrounding area which will include wider landscaping and biodiversity measures.
"A planning condition is proposed to secure such measures within this application for phase one of the redevelopment."
There are still a few seats in the stand available for sponsorship. For £200 the name of the sponsor will be displayed on a plaque on the seat and on a board in the clubhouse. To sponsor a seat or for more information on the redevelopment email sponsorship@obanlornerfc.com or go to the donate page at obanlornerfc.com/club-development/.
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