The work is part of a long-term vision with an ultimate aim of hosting large-scale outdoor events, including, music festivals and gigs, cultural celebrations and community gatherings.

With the new floodlights already in place the project will also improve sporting facilities for the whole community.

Oban Lorne RFC’s Ronald Gordon is leading the ambitious project on behalf of the rugby club and said that the support of local businesses, organisations and other sports clubs as well as Argyll & Bute Council has been crucial in getting to this stage.

A contribution of £100,000 by multinational energy company SSE along with funding from Oban Common Good Fund and others has played a key role in realising the goals of the club.

"The ongoing support and generosity of these people make a real difference, not just to Oban Lorne RFC but to the wider Oban community," added Ronald.