Ryan Johnston was crowned Campbeltown Bowling Club’s junior champion after a day of keen competition on Sunday.
The club held its junior championship for the 2026 green season, with Ryan joined by Connor Scott, Jake McEachran, Liam Brodie, Hannah Gilchrist and Charley Gilchrist in a round-robin section.
A number of exciting games were played throughout the day before section winner Ryan and runner-up Connor progressed to the championship final.
Both boys produced bowling of a high standard in the decider, with Ryan opening up an early three-shot advantage.
Connor battled back to narrow the deficit, but some accurate drawing from Ryan during the second half of the match allowed him to pull clear again and secure this year’s junior championship title.
The competition was sponsored by Archie Johnston, Bobby Dalziel, Andy Gilchrist and Gary Anderson, while regular visitor and friend of the club Chic McEwan, from Wellcroft Bowling Club, donated the prizes for the day.
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