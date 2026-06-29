A number of candidates were under consideration for the Coaches’ Player of the Year award giving the backroom team much to ponder.



After much deliberation the Coaches were in full agreement that the standout performer over the course of the season had been Scott Maitland making it back-to-back Coaches’ Player of the Year trophies for the skipper.



The final award was the Players’ Player of the Year trophy which went to popular central midfielder Aaron McKay as a reward for his tenacity in the side’s engine room.

Fittingly it was McKay who scored the final goal of the league season sending the large crowd at Oban High School wild with delight.



Concluding the formal part of the evening, "Mr Oban Saints" David Buchanan revealed that preseason training will commence on Wednesday July 1 ahead of the traditional pre-season curtain raiser, the D&K Lafferty Cup.

Joining hosts Oban Saints on Saturday July 4 will be cup holders Kilmarnock, Dundee United, Livingston, Partick Thistle and Queens Park.

The competition gets underway at Mossfield and the rugby pitch kicking off at 11am.



Having had just two weeks off, and with the new league season due to start on August 8, Saints are not planning to have too hectic a preseason schedule but will still squeeze in a couple friendly fixtures, the first of which will be against Fort William on Wednesday July 29.

The game will be at Mossfield Stadium with a 7pm kick-off.

Following the presentation ceremony the club held a race night and raffle in aid of club funds which was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

Event organisers, Steven MacLeod and Ross Maitland extended grateful thanks to all those who contributed raffle prizes and sponsored the various horse races.

In revealing a total sum raised of close to £3,000 the club thanked race organisers Harry McMaster, Sandy Rokitta, and Morvan Rokitta, hosts Glencruitten Golf Club and all those who contributed on the night to give the club funds such a welcome boost.