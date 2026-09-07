However, the visitors responded strongly and continued to create opportunities as they looked to turn the game around.

The hosts took the lead after 15 minutes when Colin Bell’s header from a long throw looped over Saints goalkeeper Craig Maitland.

The Saints made the long journey to East Ayrshire for their first-ever meeting with the Ayrshire AFA side, who had made an unbeaten start to their Division Two league campaign and had already scored 33 goals.

Saints' midfielder Will Graham blocks this Alexander Coughtrie clearance. Will went on the score his first goal for Saints. Photo: Derek Black

Saints' midfielder Will Graham blocks this Alexander Coughtrie clearance. Will went on the score his first goal for Saints. Photo: Derek Black

Saints were rewarded for their pressure in the 37th minute when Bell handled David Beaton’s cross inside the box.

Beaton stepped up to take the resulting penalty and calmly converted to bring the scores level.

Just two minutes later, Saints completed the turnaround.

Myles McAuley helped win possession before Rhys Millar sent Connor Moore through the middle.

Moore won the race to the ball and showed composure to steer his finish beyond the advancing Nicholas Byrne and put Saints 2-1 ahead at half-time.

The visitors continued to control much of the second half, with their midfield trio of Matty Kelly, McAuley and Will Graham helping Saints maintain pressure on the home defence.

New Cumnock remained a threat, particularly through their long throws, but Saints’ back three of Scott Maitland, Matty Pollock and Drew Murray helped keep the hosts at bay.

Saints had several opportunities to extend their advantage but were unable to find the decisive third goal until the 83rd minute.

Beaton again played a key role, sending the ball into the path of Moore, who made no mistake with his finish to claim his second goal of the afternoon.

With New Cumnock unable to respond, Saints added a fourth in the final minute of normal time.

Will Graham capped an excellent performance by finding the bottom corner from the edge of the box to round off the scoring.

The 4-1 victory sends Saints through to the second round of the Scottish Amateur Cup.

Attention now turns back to league action, with Saints travelling to face Cambuslang Football Academy Milan on Saturday, September 12. Kick-off is at 2pm.