Oban Saints 2
AFC Chryston 1
M&M Trophy Final
Oban Saints made a return to the Hamish B. Allan Stadium in Rutherglen on Saturday to face McAvoy and McIntyre Trophy holders AFC Chryston in this year’s final.
Just as they had done in three previous encounters this season Saints battled every inch of the way to secure victory and with it their first silverware since the Central Scottish Amateur Football League Division 1B title in 2000.
Saints’ Gaffer Steven MacLeod was able to name a 17-man squad for the penultimate match of a long season.
Despite recovering from food poisoning David Beaton was deemed fit enough to take a place on the substitutes bench alongside Connor Beattie, Donald Campbell, Innes Fraser, Matthew Pollock and goalkeeper and assistant manager Graham Douglas.
Saints lined up with Craig Maitland in goal behind a back three of Ryan Barclay, captain Scott Maitland and Myles McAuley. The central midfield three of Preston MacIntyre, Aaron Moore and Gavin Forgrieve were flanked by wingbacks Aaron McKay and Rhys Millar with Kuba Ryszka and Connor Moore forming the strike partnership up front.
Joining manager Steven MacLeod in a packed technical area were coaches Archie MacLean, Peter MacCallum, David Dunlop and club secretary David Buchanan.
In front of a good crowd Saints kicked off in attack mode but could have scarcely made a worse start.
The North Lanarkshire men struck in the second minute when a shot from the edge of the Saints’ box took a massive deflection which sent the ball spinning beyond the despairing dive of the Oban keeper.
The early goal rocked Saints but they eventually got going and a volley from Millar was saved by Chryston keeper Aedan Houston who again saved well following a flurry of corner kicks.
Chryston should have doubled their advantage after 21 minutes when Darren McGhee cushioned a glorious chance wide of the post.
Oban continued to push for the equaliser and were rewarded for their endeavours in the 29th minute when MacIntyre battled with Ronan McLaughlin to get a shot away which bounced over the left hand of the keeper and into the net.
Just 60 seconds later Saints passed up a chance to double their tally after Ryszka stabbed the ball agonisingly wide of the post.
With the first 45 minutes expired and time added on for stoppages Saints struck for a second, and ultimately decisive, time.
Ryan Waugh bravely blocked a thumping drive from Moore with the ball spinning out of play. Millar beat Brendan Johnson in the air to flick-on McAuley’s throw-in to Moore whose left foot shot had enough venom to cause Houston to drop the ball over his own goal line to put Saints 2-1 in front.
Chryston made a strong start to the second half and, when Macintyre chopped down Dylan McLaughlin in the 48th minute older sibling Ronan was inches away from finding the target.
Saints posed a considerable threat on the counterattack with Ryszka coming tantalisingly close to adding a cup final goal to his tally before a tightening hamstring forced him off with Beaton getting the nod to replace him.
Saints continued to soak up the Chryston pressure who again had to rely on their goalkeeper for another vital save to deny Millar in the 69th minute.
With 15 minutes remaining McKay was replaced by Campbell followed four minutes later by Saints’ final change which saw MacIntyre make way for Beattie.
With skipper Maitland leading by example Saints continued to defend doggedly and the closest Chryston were to come was in the first of the five added minutes when substitute Declan O’Donnell rose to head a Ronan McLaughlin corner inches wide of target.
There was still time for one last Saints attempt to ease the tension among the travelling support but the Chryston keeper once again prevailed, clawing away another Moore effort before Referee Kevin McIntyre blew the full time whistle.
The trophy presentation was carried out by Scottish Premier Amateur Football Association President George Dingwall and Secretary Chris Wilson.
Connor Moore received the man of the match award before officials Kevin McIntyre, Will Gracie, Kane Maxwell and James McNeil were presented with their medals.
After presenting the runners-up and winners medals Mr Dingwall invited Saints’ captain Scott Maitland to come forward and receive the handsome McAvoy and McIntyre Trophy.
Manager Steven MacLeod was a happy man after the game. He said: ’’It was another cracking game between two good teams which could have gone either way.
"We defended well when we had to and always looked dangerous on the break.
"On a personal note I am delighted with the invaluable help I get every week from my assistant Graham Douglas and coaches Archie MacLean, David Dunlop and Peter MacCallum and to win a trophy in my first season in charge is superb.’’
Oban Saints extend their grateful thanks to their fans for their valued support and also to the Oban No.1 Celtic Supporters Club who kindly provided a second minibus to transport the travelling party.
There will be silverware at stake again for Saints’ final fixture of the season when the D&K Lafferty Contractors and MKM Oban Building Supplies sponsored men go head-to-head in Oban with title favourites FC Pather for the Scottish Premier Amateur Football Association Premier Division crown.
A date has yet to be set for the eagerly anticipated season finale.
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