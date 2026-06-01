Just as they had done in three previous encounters this season Saints battled every inch of the way to secure victory and with it their first silverware since the Central Scottish Amateur Football League Division 1B title in 2020.

Saints’ Gaffer Steven MacLeod was able to name a 17-man squad for the penultimate match of a long season.

Despite recovering from food poisoning David Beaton was deemed fit enough to take a place on the substitutes bench alongside Connor Beattie, Donald Campbell, Innes Fraser, Matthew Pollock and goalkeeper and assistant manager Graham Douglas.

Saints lined up with Craig Maitland in goal behind a back three of Ryan Barclay, captain Scott Maitland and Myles McAuley. The central midfield three of Preston MacIntyre, Aaron Moore and Gavin Forgrieve were flanked by wingbacks Aaron McKay and Rhys Millar with Kuba Ryszka and Connor Moore forming the strike partnership up front.

Joining manager Steven MacLeod in a packed technical area were coaches Archie MacLean, Peter MacCallum, David Dunlop and club secretary David Buchanan.