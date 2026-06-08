The game will take place at the Oban Community 3G pitch at Oban High School kicking off at 2pm with referee Kevin MacIntyre in charge.

Fresh from their recent M&M Trophy win over Chryston the D&K Lafferty Contractors and MKM Building Supplies sponsored Oban side will be looking to do a league and cup double, but they face a very difficult game against Pather who are one of the best amateur teams in Scotland.

The Wishaw side have already won the Bunrigh Cup and lost in the final of the West of Scotland Cup to St Patrick’s FP so a great game is in prospect when the two teams meet on Saturday.

Saints are presently lying top of the league with Pather three points behind so a draw would be good enough for Saints to win the league but a win for Pather would give them the title on the head to head basis as they won the meeting between the teams earlier in the season in Wishaw.