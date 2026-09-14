Oban Saints surrendered their 100 per cent start to the season with a 3-1 defeat away to Cambuslang.
Saints made the perfect start at Stepford Football Centre when David Beaton pounced on a loose ball in the box to put them ahead after just 140 seconds in the Scottish Premier Amateur Football Association Premiership fixture.
With a strong wind behind them, Saints dominated the first half and created numerous chances, but poor finishing, brave goalkeeping from Thomas Hunter and several last-ditch interceptions kept the hosts within touching distance.
Hunter produced an outstanding save to deny Will Graham before also keeping out Beaton, while Connor Moore sent an effort wide with the goalkeeper beaten.
Saints were handed a further advantage when Cambuslang midfielder Brogan Watson was dismissed after picking up two yellow cards in first-half stoppage time.
Hunter continued to frustrate Saints early in the second half before being replaced by manager Ryan Kerr due to injury.
However, Saints failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage and were punished when Aaron McFadyen headed Cambuslang level from Ryan McMillan’s long throw in the 71st minute.
Just two minutes later, Cameron Scott raced up the left and crossed for Aiden Traynor to complete the turnaround.
Craig Maitland produced a point-blank save to keep Saints in the game, but Cambuslang sealed the victory in the 88th minute when Scott fired into the top corner following a quick break.
Steven MacLeod made further changes late on, but Saints could not find a way back.
Saints now turn their attention to the West of Scotland Amateur Cup, with Drumchapel Amateurs visiting Glencruitten on Saturday, September 19, for a 2pm kick-off.
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