Saints made the perfect start at Stepford Football Centre when David Beaton pounced on a loose ball in the box to put them ahead after just 140 seconds in the Scottish Premier Amateur Football Association Premiership fixture.

With a strong wind behind them, Saints dominated the first half and created numerous chances, but poor finishing, brave goalkeeping from Thomas Hunter and several last-ditch interceptions kept the hosts within touching distance.

Hunter produced an outstanding save to deny Will Graham before also keeping out Beaton, while Connor Moore sent an effort wide with the goalkeeper beaten.

Saints were handed a further advantage when Cambuslang midfielder Brogan Watson was dismissed after picking up two yellow cards in first-half stoppage time.

Hunter continued to frustrate Saints early in the second half before being replaced by manager Ryan Kerr due to injury.