Around 24 Scouts from the 19th Argyll Scouts descended on the club on June 9 for an introduction of fun in the art of bowling on a fine summer’s evening. And some of the scouts showed great promise in this respect.

The Scouts were divided into groups of four and were given two bowls each. Each group of four were guided by either club members and/or Scout leaders.

The bowling continued for about an hour and a good number of ’ends’ were played.