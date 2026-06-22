Ardrishaig Bowling and Tennis Club recently welcomed a special group to the greens, to help spread the word about the joys of bowling.
Around 24 Scouts from the 19th Argyll Scouts descended on the club on June 9 for an introduction of fun in the art of bowling on a fine summer’s evening. And some of the scouts showed great promise in this respect.
The Scouts were divided into groups of four and were given two bowls each. Each group of four were guided by either club members and/or Scout leaders.
The bowling continued for about an hour and a good number of ’ends’ were played.
The Scouts quickly mastered the techniques of leading off with the jack ball and the importance of bowling with the bias of the bowls. Some friendly competition within the groups to see who could get closest to the jack developed.
At the end of the evening the Scouts gave their appreciation to the club’s members for laying on the event and everyone agreed it had been a good evening.
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