Mid Argyll Rugby Football Club held its award night on June16 for its youth section.
“Thank you to our amazing youth coaches, volunteer parents, and helpers, for making this another successful season from P1-S6,” said a spokesperson for the club.
“Player numbers at micros (P1-3) have increased the most ever this year, so a massive well done to Jane and the parents who have helped her this season.
“We hope all the kids have a well-deserved break over the summer holidays, and if we don’t see you all at the community rugby, we’ll see you all back at training after the holidays.”
The community rugby is open to all and takes place every Wednesday over the summer, with walking rugby 6.30pm-7pm and touch rugby 7pm-8pm at the Ropework Park in Lochgilphead.
Results:
P4/5 Awards: Player of the Year - Thea Roberts;- Player’s Player - Innis Gallagher; Coaches Award - Archie Campbell; Most Improved - Miles Cole.
P6/7 Awards: Player of the Year - Orla and Jock Mochrie; Player’s Player - Cairn Mactavish and Ayla Halfpenny; Coaches Award - Finlay Taylor; Most Improved - Robin Goudy; Best Newcomer - Ellie Grafton.
U13 Girls Awards: Player of the Year: Orla Mochrie; Player’s Player - Orla Mochrie; Coaches Award - Veronika Ivanchenko; Most Improved - Lena Henderson.
U14 Boys Awards: Player of the Year - Lewis McCullough; Player’s Player - Auriel Kenchington; Coaches Award - Kaiden Abel; Most Improved - Harris Gallagher.
U15 Girls Awards: Player of the Year - Belle Rusden; Player’s Player - Chloe Hill; Coaches Award - Chloe Hill; Most Improved - Abbie Goodfellow.
U16 Boys Awards: Player of the Year - Lewis Oswald; Player’s Player - Eion Brown; Coaches Award - Harry MacColl-Smith; Most Improved -Nicky Dunlop.
U17 Girls Awards: Player of the Year - Jodie Allan; Player’s Playe - Violet Turnbull; Coaches Award -Violet Turnbull; Most Improved - Cerys MacArthur.
U18 Boys Awards: Coaches Award - Martín Stewart; Most Improved - Steven Johnson-Dale.
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