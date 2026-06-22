“Thank you to our amazing youth coaches, volunteer parents, and helpers, for making this another successful season from P1-S6,” said a spokesperson for the club.

“Player numbers at micros (P1-3) have increased the most ever this year, so a massive well done to Jane and the parents who have helped her this season.

“We hope all the kids have a well-deserved break over the summer holidays, and if we don’t see you all at the community rugby, we’ll see you all back at training after the holidays.”

The community rugby is open to all and takes place every Wednesday over the summer, with walking rugby 6.30pm-7pm and touch rugby 7pm-8pm at the Ropework Park in Lochgilphead.