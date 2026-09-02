Scottish Golf’s 2026 Insured Health Medal Finals Series ended at its showpiece event on Sunday August 23, and Mary was right up their with the big hitters all day.

Over the course of the summer, six regional finals saw the top six male and top six female golfers from each region earn the opportunity to progress to the Grand Final at Gullane Golf Club.

Already crowned as best in the west therefore, Mary Phillips was on a high. She produced the standout performance in the women’s division, carding an excellent net 63 to secure the title by three shots.

Her golfing journey started 23 years ago after putting her son into nursery and looking for a positive way to spend some extra time.

"We have a lovely 9-hole course on the Isle of Seil. So when my son went into nursery, I decided to give it a go," Phillips told Scottish Golf.

"So it was great, and now i’m quite involved with the club. Most of the members are part of the committee - we cut the grass, do the fairways, sort the tee boxes.

"I’m the treasurer and the part-time handicap secretary when the handicap secretary is away."