A total of 19 players took to the tee for the event, with many of the competitors commenting on the standard of course on July 25.

The winner was Colin Campbell with a score of 61, marking his second victory in the event with the first being back in 2010.

Second was Graeme Niven with a score of 63, with Mark Gillies coming in third place.

The longest drive contest went to Robbie Maclarty and Dawn Singleton.