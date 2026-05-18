Isle of Seil Golf Club held its annual three Club Stableford Competition.
There were 10 keen golfers played in what was a perfect day lots of sunshine and very little wind, with the course being in perfect condition.
The winner was John Taylor 20 Second Ian Galloway 16 Third Mary Phillips 14.Longest Drive David Bloor and Ann Mckillop Nearest Pin David Bloor.
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