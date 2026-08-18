After a successful Regatta Fortnight sailing continued at Plockton with the Visitors Cup for local boats.
Five boats sailed with Graham Sharp borrowing the Sarannac, and with his son Alastair, won the cup.
Second was Michael Hay in the Nan with his wife Rosyln and third was Ian Hay in the Seolta with his grandson Calum.
The following day four centreboards sailed for the St. Kilda Cup and Graham and Alastair won again, this time in his own boat Gilmac. Michael and Rosyln in Die Forelle were second and Calum Hay in a Laser sailed home in third place.
Sailing in his first ever race Toby Smith from Kyle was fourth in Palaver with Mark Armour.
The final race of the season is on Saturday August 29 when all boats will sail for the Jubilee Trophy.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.