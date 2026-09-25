Campbeltown Pupils 1
Eddlewood 8
WOSFL – Fourth Division
Campbeltown Pupils suffered a heavy home defeat against league leaders Eddlewood at Kintyre Park last Saturday.
Recent investment in the Eddlewood squad appears to be reaping rewards, with the club enjoying an impressive run of results, including against opposition from higher divisions.
Their squad also features a number of players with professional experience, including former Livingston captain Alan Lithgow.
The visitors made a strong start and scored twice in the opening 16 minutes to give the Pupils a mountain to climb.
The home supporters did, however, witness a fantastic goal from Ryan Shields midway through the first half to reduce the deficit to 2-1.
Shields picked up a short pass inside his own half, spotted the goalkeeper off his line and sent an audacious 55-yard effort soaring over the stranded keeper and into the net.
Any hopes of a comeback were short-lived, however, as Eddlewood added a third before the half-time break.
The Pupils’ cause was not helped by Ross Souden, John McCallum and Craig Lamont being unable to take part in the second half, and the visitors quickly added a fourth shortly after the restart to put the game beyond the home side.
Things got worse for the Pupils, sponsored at home by AM Transport, when they were reduced to nine men, with Craig Morris and substitute Ethan Parker sent off in the 65th and 70th minutes respectively.
With a strong wind behind them and a two-man advantage, Eddlewood seized the opportunity to add four more goals before the final whistle and complete an 8-1 victory.
Tomorrow (Saturday), second-placed Castlemilk are the visitors to Kintyre Park, with another difficult fixture in prospect for the Pupils.
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