Their squad also features a number of players with professional experience, including former Livingston captain Alan Lithgow.

Recent investment in the Eddlewood squad appears to be reaping rewards, with the club enjoying an impressive run of results, including against opposition from higher divisions.

Daniel McEachran on the ball as the Pupils look to make headway against Eddlewood at Kintyre Park. Photograph: Kenny Craig.

Daniel McEachran on the ball as the Pupils look to make headway against Eddlewood at Kintyre Park. Photograph: Kenny Craig.

The visitors made a strong start and scored twice in the opening 16 minutes to give the Pupils a mountain to climb.

The home supporters did, however, witness a fantastic goal from Ryan Shields midway through the first half to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

Shields picked up a short pass inside his own half, spotted the goalkeeper off his line and sent an audacious 55-yard effort soaring over the stranded keeper and into the net.

Any hopes of a comeback were short-lived, however, as Eddlewood added a third before the half-time break.