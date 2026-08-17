Victor Smith gave the Fort a 22-minute lead but Calum McLay on 51 minutes, Ruaridh Anderson a couple of minutes later, Jack Nelson on 63 minutes and a second from Ruaridh Anderson just five minutes after closed the gap at the top of the table.

Kingussie now trail leaders Newtonmore by four points but with a game in hand and the sides still to meet at The Dell.

This weekend, Fort William visit Col Glen in the league.

Kinlochshiel 2 Caberfeidh 0

Kinlochshiel go third in the table after defeating Caberfeidh at Rèaraig.

John MacRae broke the deadlock just 3 minutes into the second half with a 20-yarder low into the corner of the net after being set up by Donald Nixon.

Archie MacRae clinched the win five minutes from time when his corner deflected home.

Kinlochshiel don’t have a fixture this weekend whilst Caberfeidh travel to Skye in the league.

Lochaber 2 Col Glen 1

Lochaber secured an important win, beating Col Glen at Spean Bridge.

Kyle McMartin gave Col Glen the lead on 50 minutes with a superb shot on the turn from the right of the penalty spot.

Ben Delaney levelled from the right of the D on 66 minutes following Barry MacDonald’s long free-hit forward.

The contest was four minutes into stoppage time when Stuart Calison, on his left side, finished from around 25 yards to win the game.

Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson spoke straight after the final whistle and said: "We’re really pleased to get the result and the winner in the final minutes of the game.

"We never gave up, right until the end.

"All credit to Col Glen too as there wasn’t much between the two teams and both looked strong with everyone fighting hard.

"Our whole squad wanted it and knew the importance of the two points. We gave game time to some young players and that also introduced fresh legs.

"Stuart Callison pulled up early in the game which wasn’t helpful, but we put ice on the injury and got him on for the final five minutes and we know he can hit them if he gets space and he scored a cracker at the end."

Lochaber are without a fixture this Saturday.

Kyles Athletic 1 Skye Camanachd 3

Skye Camanachd pulled two points clear of the relegation zone after defeating Kyles Athletic at Tighnabruaich.

It looked good for Skye when Dan MacDonald put them ahead after 22 minutes and then Kyles forward Andy King was sent off following a first half flashpoint.

Kyles fought back though, and Logan Sim levelled shortly after the hour.

However, Dan McDonald’s second on 76 minutes and a superb Jamie Gillies goal on 80 minutes earned Skye both points.