Mowi Premiership
Fort William 1 Kingussie 4
Fort William took a first half lead against Kingussie at An Aird before eventually losing 4-1.
Victor Smith gave the Fort a 22-minute lead but Calum McLay on 51 minutes, Ruaridh Anderson a couple of minutes later, Jack Nelson on 63 minutes and a second from Ruaridh Anderson just five minutes after closed the gap at the top of the table.
Kingussie now trail leaders Newtonmore by four points but with a game in hand and the sides still to meet at The Dell.
This weekend, Fort William visit Col Glen in the league.
Kinlochshiel 2 Caberfeidh 0
Kinlochshiel go third in the table after defeating Caberfeidh at Rèaraig.
John MacRae broke the deadlock just 3 minutes into the second half with a 20-yarder low into the corner of the net after being set up by Donald Nixon.
Archie MacRae clinched the win five minutes from time when his corner deflected home.
Kinlochshiel don’t have a fixture this weekend whilst Caberfeidh travel to Skye in the league.
Lochaber 2 Col Glen 1
Lochaber secured an important win, beating Col Glen at Spean Bridge.
Kyle McMartin gave Col Glen the lead on 50 minutes with a superb shot on the turn from the right of the penalty spot.
Ben Delaney levelled from the right of the D on 66 minutes following Barry MacDonald’s long free-hit forward.
The contest was four minutes into stoppage time when Stuart Calison, on his left side, finished from around 25 yards to win the game.
Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson spoke straight after the final whistle and said: "We’re really pleased to get the result and the winner in the final minutes of the game.
"We never gave up, right until the end.
"All credit to Col Glen too as there wasn’t much between the two teams and both looked strong with everyone fighting hard.
"Our whole squad wanted it and knew the importance of the two points. We gave game time to some young players and that also introduced fresh legs.
"Stuart Callison pulled up early in the game which wasn’t helpful, but we put ice on the injury and got him on for the final five minutes and we know he can hit them if he gets space and he scored a cracker at the end."
Lochaber are without a fixture this Saturday.
Mowi National Division
Kilmallie 2 Inveraray 0
Kilmallie kept their recent good run going with a victory over Inveraray at The Canal Parks.
Archie MacNiven scored both goals in the second half, on 55 and 86 minutes.
First, a long ball was played out wide where Martin Stewart won possession. Stewart’s cross found MacNiven who took a touch and then finished well on his left side.
MacNiven’s second came when he won the possession in the middle of the park and with the ball sitting up well around five yards into the Inveraray half, he sent a shot from distance into the roof of the net to make it 2-0.
Kilmallie have three league matches remaining, all at home, starting with Saturday’s clash with Beauly at The Canal Parks.
Mowi North Division 1
Fort William 1 Inverness 5
The Fort William second team went down to the Inverness first team at An Aird.
Struan Stephen gave the Fort a five-minute lead but Finlay Calder’s brace and goals from Skye MacIntosh in the first half and Jack Leslie and Arran MacMaster late in the game sealed the win.
Glengarry 3 Kinlochshiel 5
The Kinlochshiel colts were winners against Glengarry at Craigard.
Nick Dalgety scored twice for the hosts and Rhuairaidh MacDonald the other but braces from Jay MacRae and Liam Matheson and an effort from Duncan Macmillan gave the visitors both points.
Skye Camanachd 1 Glenurquhart 2
The Glenurquhart reserves won against the Skye Camanachd reserves at Pairc nan Laoch, Portree.
The impressive Glenn MacDonald gave the travelling Glen side a 11-minute lead and he got his and his side’s second on 57 minutes.
Skye’s Eoghainn Graham pulled a goal back following a good run and shot on 75 minutes, but Glenurquhart deserved the win.
Skye’s Harry Speed was sent off a couple of minutes from time.
Mowi South Division 1
Ballachulish P Kyles Athletic P
The fixture between Ballachulish and the Kyles Athletic juniors at The Jubilee Park will be rescheduled as Kyles were unable to field a team.
Kyles have been deducted two points.
Mowi North Division 2
Lochaber 3 Lewis Camanachd 1
The Lochaber juniors remain title favourites after beating challengers Lewis Camanachd at Spean Bridge.
Innes Whyte gave the hosts a two-goal lead with efforts on 20 and 39 minutes although Joseph MacInnes reduced the deficit on the stroke of half-time.
Danny Delaney sealed the win 10 minutes before the final whistle.
Boleskine 0 Kilmallie 8
The Kilmallie seconds powered by Boleskine at Smith Park.
Ewen Mowatt scored four times, Martyn Cameron grabbed a hat-trick and Iain MacIntyre was also on target.
WCA Round Up
WCA Premier Cup Final
Kinlochshiel 0 Badenoch 6
Badenoch are the inaugural WCA Premier Cup winners, defeating Kinlochshiel at An Aird on Sunday.
Badenoch effectively won the final in the first half, with Megan Ralph opening the scoring before Zoe Reid added a second.
Kirsty Deans then made her mark in emphatic fashion, netting twice to put Badenoch firmly in control.
Despite finding themselves behind, Kinlochshiel continued to create opportunities and threatened to find a way back into the contest.
However, Badenoch goalkeeper Elizabeth McGregor produced an outstanding display between the sticks, making a number of important saves to preserve her side’s advantage and keep Shiel at bay.
The second half proved a far more evenly contested affair, with Kinlochshiel showing tremendous resilience and they continued to battle for a route back into the final.
Badenoch, however, remained clinical when opportunities presented themselves with Megan Ralph adding her second of the afternoon before Lexi Farquhar rounded off the scoring to complete a comprehensive 6-0 victory.
Mowi Premier League
Skye Camanachd 6 Lochaber 1
Skye Camanachd beat Lochaber at Pairc nan Laich, Portree.
Abby Maclean and Caitlin MacLean both scored twice for Skye with Katherine Dibble and Bethany Macintosh also netting. Kira Macdonald replied.
The sides also contested the Alasdair Morrison Memorial Trophy which was presented to Skye skipper Sarah Yoxon afterwards.
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