Chieftain’s Cup Final
Glengarry 1 Lewis Camanachd 0
Favourites Glengarry were made to work hard before raising the Chieftain’s Cup as they ran out winners over Lewis Camanachd at the Bught Park, Inverness.
Lewis, in second place in Mowi North Division 2, were underdogs as Glengarry occupy second spot in the division above.
For Glengarry, it was a third appearance over the four finals to date in a competition they had already won twice. For Lewis, it was their first cup final and their biggest game since the club reconstituted 20 years ago.
Glengarry’s Nick Dalgety suffered a hamstring injury three weeks previously but was able to take a place on the bench. With Stuart Gregory still on the injury list, captain Finlay Fraser went to full back, and his brother Cameron Fraser took the buckshee back berth.
The atmosphere at The Bught Park was electric and quite different to what the teams are normally used to on a weekly basis. Lewis brought a large support but the ‘Garry supporters played their part too and certainly made themselves heard.
Lewis keeper Connor Chalmers, who is also co-manager, pulled off several fine saves throughout including a great stop with his left foot from Rhuairaidh MacDonald whilst Michael Macleod did well to clear the rebound to safety.
Lewis had the chance to take a first half lead from the penalty spot after Finlay Fraser was penalised for going to ground to thwart Daniel Harrison who looked sure to score. However, Donnie MacRae’s low effort went agonisingly wide of the post.
Glengarry were the more likely side to score, especially following Nick Dalegty’s introduction, and Kyle MacKinnon, Rhuairaidh MacDonald, Nick Dalgety and Raymond Robertson all had chances.
Extra-time looked a distinct possibility but, in the final minute. Steven Cameron sent the ball up-field to Raymond Robertson who played the ball on to Nick Dalgety.
Dalgety held possession and his pass was perfect, allowing Robertson to shoot across a diving keeper
and into the net to win the game.
Referee Bart Bukowski brought this enjoyable final to an end soon after and the Chieftain’s Cup was presented to Glengarry captain Finlay Fraser by Camanachd Association Chieftain John MacKenzie.
Fraser, who played at full back due to Stuart Gregory’s injury, said: "It was a good final and the big support made for a great atmosphere.
"I think everyone other than our supporters wanted Lewis to win and given we were favourites, all the pressure was on us. It could have been totally different had the penalty gone in, but we got it over the line.
"We now want to push on in the remaining league games and see how high up the table we can finish."
Player-manager Steven Cameron added: "We had to reshuffle a small squad due to a couple of injuries ahead of the final, but everyone did their job.
"We maybe didn’t have our usual fluency but I thought Nick Dalgety made a difference when he came
on and his link-up play is very good.
"Our defence was solid, but we weren’t at our best overall. That said, Lewis just didn’t let us play at times and credit to them. We created a lot of chances, but their defence and goalie were resilient.
"We only have the one cup to go for, so the Chieftains Cup is important to us. It’s good for shinty, and it helps keep the younger players interested.
"We have a good team spirit and a group of players who are very loyal to the club; they keep the club together. They will play in whatever position you ask them, and our strength is that we operate as a team."
Mowi Premiership
Lochaber 0 Skye Camanachd 7
Skye Camanachd won in the league for the first time this season, beating Lochaber 7-0 at Spean Bridge.
Lochaber were without injured pair Gregor Cameron and Shaun Nicolson but Connor Sweeney and Stuart Callison both returned.
Skye’s James Morrison was free of suspension whilst William MacKinnon and Neil MacVicar were also back. However, John Gillies, Ross Gordon, Sam Macphee and Jamie Gillies were unavailable.
Lochaber made a bright start to the game, but it was Archie Millar who put Skye in front after five minutes.
Skye were making the most of the first half wind advantage as Dan MacDonald added a brace on 16 and 20 minutes and Jordan Murchison added two more on 25 and 30 minutes.
William MacKinnon made it 6-0 on the hour with Archie Millar getting his second just 15 minutes from time.
Skye manager David Taylor said: "I thought we dominated after scoring the first goal.
"We scored five times with the wind in our favour in the first half, but it was just as pleasing to score twice against the wind and to keep a clean sheet.
"James Morrison was outstanding in our defence."
This weekend, Lochaber are at home again when Caberfeidh visit Spean Bridge.
Skye Camanachd have a Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final tie against Kingussie at The Bught Park, Inverness. Throw up is at 4.10pm and the tie will be broadcast live on BBC Alba.
Kinlochshiel 8 Kyles Athletic 0
Kinlochshiel overcame Kyles Athletic at Rèaraig.
Kinlochshiel’s Ollie MacRae, Connor Cormack and Zander MacRae missed out through injury, but John MacRae was free of suspension and started in attack.
It was a big day for ‘Shiel as they also hosted a sponsors’ day to thank those who back the club financially.
Ali Nixon turned home a cross from the right to open the scoring on 12 minutes and John MacRae finished on his backhand to make it 2-0 on 27 minutes.
Ali Nixon made it 3-0 on 32 minutes after Kyles keeper Iain MacFarlane had made a couple of brilliant saves and David Falconer scored the goal of the match a couple of minutes after with a shot from distance.
Ali Nixon completed his hat-trick five minutes from the break, and the second half was just 10 minutes old when David Falconer got his second.
Jay MacRae finished off a good passing move on 59 minutes and Ali Nixon got his fourth with just three minutes remaining.
Kinlochshiel continue in the league this weekend when they travel to Fort William.
Oban Camanachd 4 Fort William 3
It was perhaps more uncomfortable than it needed to be, but Oban Camanachd eventually ran out winners over Fort William at Mossfield.
Fort William were understrength and their cause wasn’t helped when Ewen Campbell was hit with a whopping six-match suspension following his double red card at Kinlochshiel the previous week which will rule him out until the Fort’s final two games of the season.
Camanachd took the lead on seven minutes when Lewis Cameron’s strike went under the keeper’s feet.
On 14 minutes Daniel MacVicar smashed the ball home following a good run and Lewis Cameron scored his second goal of the game on 28 minutes to make it 3-0.
However, almost straight from the restart, the ball broke to Victor Smith, and he finished low and hard to pull a goal back.
Then, a minute into first half stoppage time, a long ball into the Oban defence was won by Louie MacFarlane but he slipped, and Victor Smith produced a fantastic strike to make it 3-2 at the break.
The second half was just a minute old when a fine Lorne Dickie shot looped over keeper Paul MacKay and into the net to make it 4-2.
However, Fort William kept going and a couple of minutes after, Struan Stephen ran off Cammy MacMillan’s shoulder following a free-hit and he finished high into the net to make it 4-3.
Veteran Deek Cameron, at the age of 62, made an appearance for Fort William for the final 10 minutes which perhaps highlighted their team selection difficulties.
There was a late scramble in front of the home goal as Fort tried for a leveller but the ball eventually went wide and Oban Camanachd claimed both points to stay third in the table.
Fort William welcome Kinlochshiel on Saturday.
Mowi North Division 1
Kinlochshiel P Fort William P
The 3pm throw up between the Kinlochshiel second team and the Fort William second team at Rèaraig was a late call-off as the Fort were unable to raise a team.
The fixture will be rescheduled, and Fort William have been deducted two points.
Mowi North Division 2
Lochcarron P Lochaber P
The Lochaber second team missed the chance to play one of their games in hand on their fellow title challengers when their match against Lochcarron at The Battery Park was postponed due to an unplayable field.
Kilmallie W/O v Aberdeen University
The Kilmallie colts were given a walk-over when Aberdeen University couldn’t field a team for their fixture at The Canal Parks.
Kilmallie were awarded both points whilst Aberdeen were deducted a point.
Mowi National Division
Glasgow Mid Argyll 1 Kilmallie 4
Just seven days on from lifting the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup, Kilmallie suffered no hangover as they beat Glasgow Mid Argyll at Peterson Park.
Kilmallie manager Liam MacDonald made just one change to the cup winning side with Robbie MacFadyen unavailable, so Cam Clark went in at full back.
Calum MacDougall put Kilmallie ahead on 12 minutes following a corner routine.
Kilmallie were awarded a penalty four minutes before the break when GMA keeper Jonathan Oates was judged to have "kicked" the ball. Martin Stewart’s spot-hit was saved but the keeper was again penalised for a "kick" and Stewart made no mistake second time around with a bullet-strike into the roof of the net.
Archie MacNiven on 67 minutes and Ben MacKinnon on 77 minutes made it four with similar goals, both playing one-twos with full forward Shane O’Rua before scoring from just outside the box.
Kilmallie didn’t really need to get out of second gear and although they conceded Ross Brown’s counter a couple of minutes from time, they were comfortable winners.
This was Kilmallie’s last away game of the season - they have only played one home league fixture this year - so, remarkably, their final six league games are all at The Canal Parks starting with a clash against league leaders Glenurquhart on Saturday.
Mowi South Division 1
Aberdour 3 Ballachulish 0
Aberdour beat Ballachulish at Silversands.
Balla’s Grant Symmers started his two-match suspension following his sending off in the 4-1 defeat to Inveraray at The Winterton on Saturday July 11.
A quick-fire double from Ruairidh Drake-Reid on 18 and 20 minutes gave the hosts a 2-0 lead whilst Ciaran Burns got the third just five minutes into the second half.
WCA Round Up
Mowi Premier League
Badenoch 7 Skye Camanachd 1
Badenoch stay top of the table after beating Skye Camanachd at The Dell.
Zoe Reid grabbed a hat-trick with Megan Ralph, Lexi Farquhar, Orla Olds and Grace Fraser also on target whilst Abby Maclean replied.
Glasgow Mid Argyll 0 Kinlochshiel 6
Kinlochshiel were missing some key players but still beat Glasgow Mid Argyll at Peterson Park.
Lexie Mackenzie grabbed a hat-trick whilst Emma Gordon, Laura Macleod and Maura Mackenzie got the others.
Mowi South League
Kilmallie 3 Tayforth 5
Kilmallie battled well before losing to league leaders Tayforth at The Canal Parks.
Maisie Ewing, Charley Kennedy and Ellie Langan scored for Kilmallie but Siobhain Lane’s hat-trick and Emily Nisbet’s double kept Tayforth’s title hopes alive.
Glasgow Mid Argyll 4 Ardnamurchan 0
Second placed Glasgow Mid Argyll B are still in title contention after beating Ardnamurchan at Peterson Park.
Rose Watson Mazau scored twice and Beth Page and Mairi Sine Fisher got the others.
Youth Shinty
RI Cruden under-17 Shinty-Hurling International
The Scotland under-17s completed a successful tour of Ireland with convincing wins over both Dublin and Meath.
Dublin 10 (2-4) Scotland 32 (9-5)
Meath 20 (3-11) Scotland 57 (18-3)
Donald A Fraser
There was sadness throughout the shinty community following the passing of Donnie Fraser, after a long illness, at Highview Care Home, Inverness on Thursday July 23.
Donnie was raised in Stratherrick and attended Boleskine primary school before going on to Inverness Royal Academy.
He was part of the 1966 Boleskine squad that lifted the Sutherland Cup.
After moving to Fort William, he became involved with the shinty club there, first as a player and thereafter as a sponsor. When he returned to Inverness to work, Donnie played for Boleskine once more for a couple of seasons during the late 1980s.
After his playing career ended, Donnie was encouraged to take up refereeing by legendary match official Willie Batchen and, in 1991, he refereed his first major final when Kingussie lifted the MacTavish Cup.
Donnie went on to officiate at all of shinty’s major finals including the 1995 Camanachd Cup Final between Kingussie and Oban Camanachd at Mossfield.
Donnie was also President of the Camanachd Referees Association for many years and he retired from refereeing in the mid-noughties.
The deepest sympathies from those in the game are extended to Donnie’s wife Lynne, his son Ross and the wider family.
Donnie’s funeral service takes place in John Fraser & Son’s funeral home, Chapel Street, Inverness on Friday August 14 at 11am; thereafter to Inverness Crematorium. All are welcome to attend.
No flowers please and donations for British Heart Foundation can be given at the service. Car parking is available at the Funeral Home.
Anyone unable to attend the service can livestream via www.johnfraserandson.com/live-services.
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