Lewis, in second place in Mowi North Division 2, were underdogs as Glengarry occupy second spot in the division above.

For Glengarry, it was a third appearance over the four finals to date in a competition they had already won twice. For Lewis, it was their first cup final and their biggest game since the club reconstituted 20 years ago.

Glengarry’s Nick Dalgety suffered a hamstring injury three weeks previously but was able to take a place on the bench. With Stuart Gregory still on the injury list, captain Finlay Fraser went to full back, and his brother Cameron Fraser took the buckshee back berth.

The atmosphere at The Bught Park was electric and quite different to what the teams are normally used to on a weekly basis. Lewis brought a large support but the ‘Garry supporters played their part too and certainly made themselves heard.

Lewis keeper Connor Chalmers, who is also co-manager, pulled off several fine saves throughout including a great stop with his left foot from Rhuairaidh MacDonald whilst Michael Macleod did well to clear the rebound to safety.

Lewis had the chance to take a first half lead from the penalty spot after Finlay Fraser was penalised for going to ground to thwart Daniel Harrison who looked sure to score. However, Donnie MacRae’s low effort went agonisingly wide of the post.

Glengarry were the more likely side to score, especially following Nick Dalegty’s introduction, and Kyle MacKinnon, Rhuairaidh MacDonald, Nick Dalgety and Raymond Robertson all had chances.

Extra-time looked a distinct possibility but, in the final minute. Steven Cameron sent the ball up-field to Raymond Robertson who played the ball on to Nick Dalgety.

Dalgety held possession and his pass was perfect, allowing Robertson to shoot across a diving keeper

and into the net to win the game.

Referee Bart Bukowski brought this enjoyable final to an end soon after and the Chieftain’s Cup was presented to Glengarry captain Finlay Fraser by Camanachd Association Chieftain John MacKenzie.

Fraser, who played at full back due to Stuart Gregory’s injury, said: "It was a good final and the big support made for a great atmosphere.

"I think everyone other than our supporters wanted Lewis to win and given we were favourites, all the pressure was on us. It could have been totally different had the penalty gone in, but we got it over the line.

"We now want to push on in the remaining league games and see how high up the table we can finish."

Player-manager Steven Cameron added: "We had to reshuffle a small squad due to a couple of injuries ahead of the final, but everyone did their job.

"We maybe didn’t have our usual fluency but I thought Nick Dalgety made a difference when he came

on and his link-up play is very good.

"Our defence was solid, but we weren’t at our best overall. That said, Lewis just didn’t let us play at times and credit to them. We created a lot of chances, but their defence and goalie were resilient.

"We only have the one cup to go for, so the Chieftains Cup is important to us. It’s good for shinty, and it helps keep the younger players interested.

"We have a good team spirit and a group of players who are very loyal to the club; they keep the club together. They will play in whatever position you ask them, and our strength is that we operate as a team."