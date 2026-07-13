North Shinty
Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup – Quarter-Finals
Skye Camanachd 3 Fort William 2
Skye’s Dan MacDonald was free of suspension but missed out as he was on holiday.
Seonaidh MacLeod came into the starting side with Jamie Gillies dropping onto the bench alongside the returning Jordan Murchison and Ian MacPherson.
Fort manager Scott McNeil was on holiday, so Bryan Simpson and John MacDonald led the side, and both were named as substitutes next to Cameron Grant.
Lachie Shaw and Ewen Campbell both returned but Jack Fraser and Hamish Shaw were unavailable.
Skye made a bright start with John Gillies shooting wide before the hosts forced some early corners.
However, at the other end, when the Skye defence failed to clear their lines, Ewen Campbell made them pay with a fourth-minute opener.
Skye fought back and they turned the tie to lead 2-1 at half-time through the impressive Neil MacVicar on nine minutes and Ruaraidh MacLeod on 28 minutes.
Skye’s crucial third goal came on 54 minutes when Martin Pringle sent the ball forward and Ruaraidh MacLeod won a tackle. He found John Gillies who had run just off his marker, and his shot went through the keeper’s legs.
Victor Smith got the Fort back into it a couple of minutes after the hour when his shot took a bounce as it beat the keeper to make it 3-2.
This set up a tense ending before Skye won through to the last four of shinty’s most prestigious competition.
Skye match-winner John Gillies said: “We could have scored more goals, but Fort keeper Paul MacKay made several good saves. We haven’t been in a Camanachd Cup semi-final since 2017 and Ally MacDonald, Neil MacVicar, Jordan Murchison and I are the only survivors from that game.”
Skye return to Mowi Premiership action on Saturday when they visit league leaders Newtonmore whilst Fort William don’t have a fixture.
Kingussie 3 Kinlochshiel 2 (After extra-time)
Kingussie’s capacity to battle until the very end was again to the fore.
Jay MacRae’s early double after just four and six minutes had the visitor’s two-up and that’s the way it stayed until a dramatic final 10 minutes of regulation time.
‘Shiel’s John MacRae was sent off on 80 minutes and just a couple of minutes later, defender Zander Michie pulled a goal back. Kingussie pushed full back Robert
Mabon up front and, six minutes into stoppage time, he made it 2-2 to force extra-time.
The tie was seven minutes from penalties when Kingussie’s Zander Michie was shown a red card. Undeterred, Dylan Borthwick scored two minutes after to put Kingussie in front for the first time, and they saw out the closing stages.
Kingussie visit Caberfeidh in the Mowi Premiership on Saturday whilst Kinlochshiel are at home to Lochaber.
Mowi National Division
Inveraray 1 Kilmallie 2
The sides met a week earlier when Kilmallie came out on top in their Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup semi-finals but it was Inveraray who took the
lead in this one after just 13 minutes when Fraser Watt scored.
Lewis Birrell was Kilmallie’s star performer, and he pulled his side level on 26 minutes. Birrell played a one-two with Shane O’Rua before hitting a great strike on his backhand from the left side of penalty spot.
The winning goal came a minute before the break when Martin Stewart scored for the fifth successive match. Jay Macleod won possession out on the right and sent a long ball to Martin Stewart.
As the ball dropped, Stewart caught it perfectly and his volley flew into back of the net. The Kilmallie full forward’s stick snapped on Allan MacDonalds leg as the Inveraray defender put a tackle.
The game became a bit stop-start towards the end with several meaty challenges.
On Saturday, Inveraray visit Bute in the league whilst Kilmallie are also on the road, against Lovat at Balgate.
Kilmallie’s Matt MacDonald will be particularly keen this match goes ahead as he is due to serve a one-match suspension which would otherwise carry forward to the following week which is the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup Final, also against Lovat, at Spean Bridge.
Strathdearn Cup - Semi Finals
Newtonmore 8 Skye Camanachd 1
‘More led from the start with Kyle Clark scoring in the opening minute and Xander Ross doubled their lead on 36 minutes. Iain MacLellan pulled a goal back five minutes before the interval but a second from Kyle Clark on 57 minutes and Sam Richardson’s effort just four minutes after made it 4-1.
‘More turned the screw during the final 12 minutes and when referee Sandy Tulloch awarded ‘More a penalty on 78 minutes, Kyle Clark took the chance to complete his hat-trick. James Coyle added two more on 79 and 84 minutes and Xander Ross got his second a minute after.
Fort William 0 Kingussie 1
The Kingussie seconds won through to the final when Svend Pederson’s goal after 67 minutes sealed a 1-0 win over the Fort William seconds at An Aird.
The Fort had their fair share of the game but Russell Menzies was excellent in the visiting goal.
Mowi North Division 1
Glenurquhart 2 Glengarry 3
Nick Dalgety gave ‘Garry a third-minute lead but Jed Stoddart levelled a couple of minutes after.
Billy Benhach on 16 minutes and Fraser MacPherson on 35 minutes meant Glengarry led 3-1 at the break.
Glenn MacDonald scored the only goal of the second half to make it 3-2 after 67 minutes but it was not enough.
Strathglass 3 Kinlochshiel 2
Two goals late in the game gave the Strathglass first team a 3-2 win over the Kinlochshiel second team at Cannich.
The visiting ‘Shiel side led through Liam Matheson on the half-hour and that was the only goal of the first half.
Penri Jones levelled three minutes after the restart but Kinlochshiel regained the lead through Dan Campbell on 53 minutes.
Kinlochshiel stayed in front until just 6 minutes from time when Penri Jones scored for the second time. It got even better for the home side just two minutes after when Alex MacKenzie scored what proved to be the winner.
Mowi North Division 2
Lewis Camanachd 3 Kilmallie 3
Two title contenders, Lewis Camanachd and the Kilmallie second team, drew 3-3 at Shawbost.
Kilmallie claimed an early lead through Ewan Mowat on 3 minutes and Martyn Cameron on eight minutes. Donnie MacRae halved the deficit on 29 minutes but a
second from Martyn Cameron on 33 minutes gave Kilmallie a 3-1 interval lead.
Lewis had the wind in the second half and they fought back through and Callum MacRitchie on 57 minutes and John Slaughter on 77 minutes to make it 3-3 and give the Islanders what could yet prove to be a valuable point.
Camanachd Cup Semi-Final Draw
Skye Camanachd will meet Kingussie in the Camanachd Cup semi-finals following the draw which took place at Inverness Castle on Monday.
Skye boss David Taylor said: “I thought it might be Kingussie given we have been drawn against them in both the MacTavish and Macaulay Cups already this season.
"You have to get by all the teams if you want to make your mark in the Camanachd Cup and being paired with any one of the other three sides would be difficult.
“We’re in the semi-finals on merit and it’s one we’ll look forward to.”
The semi between Kingussie and Skye Camanachd is scheduled for Saturday 8 August 2026. The other semi-final between Oban Camanachd and Newtonmore takes place a week later on Saturday 15 August 2026.
Both semi-finals will be broadcast live on BBC Alba with the venues still to be confirmed.
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