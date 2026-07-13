Skye’s Dan MacDonald was free of suspension but missed out as he was on holiday.

Seonaidh MacLeod came into the starting side with Jamie Gillies dropping onto the bench alongside the returning Jordan Murchison and Ian MacPherson.

Fort manager Scott McNeil was on holiday, so Bryan Simpson and John MacDonald led the side, and both were named as substitutes next to Cameron Grant.

Lachie Shaw and Ewen Campbell both returned but Jack Fraser and Hamish Shaw were unavailable.

Skye made a bright start with John Gillies shooting wide before the hosts forced some early corners.

However, at the other end, when the Skye defence failed to clear their lines, Ewen Campbell made them pay with a fourth-minute opener.

Skye fought back and they turned the tie to lead 2-1 at half-time through the impressive Neil MacVicar on nine minutes and Ruaraidh MacLeod on 28 minutes.

Skye’s crucial third goal came on 54 minutes when Martin Pringle sent the ball forward and Ruaraidh MacLeod won a tackle. He found John Gillies who had run just off his marker, and his shot went through the keeper’s legs.

Victor Smith got the Fort back into it a couple of minutes after the hour when his shot took a bounce as it beat the keeper to make it 3-2.

This set up a tense ending before Skye won through to the last four of shinty’s most prestigious competition.

Skye match-winner John Gillies said: “We could have scored more goals, but Fort keeper Paul MacKay made several good saves. We haven’t been in a Camanachd Cup semi-final since 2017 and Ally MacDonald, Neil MacVicar, Jordan Murchison and I are the only survivors from that game.”

Skye return to Mowi Premiership action on Saturday when they visit league leaders Newtonmore whilst Fort William don’t have a fixture.

Kingussie 3 Kinlochshiel 2 (After extra-time)



Kingussie’s capacity to battle until the very end was again to the fore.



Jay MacRae’s early double after just four and six minutes had the visitor’s two-up and that’s the way it stayed until a dramatic final 10 minutes of regulation time.

‘Shiel’s John MacRae was sent off on 80 minutes and just a couple of minutes later, defender Zander Michie pulled a goal back. Kingussie pushed full back Robert

Mabon up front and, six minutes into stoppage time, he made it 2-2 to force extra-time.

The tie was seven minutes from penalties when Kingussie’s Zander Michie was shown a red card. Undeterred, Dylan Borthwick scored two minutes after to put Kingussie in front for the first time, and they saw out the closing stages.

Kingussie visit Caberfeidh in the Mowi Premiership on Saturday whilst Kinlochshiel are at home to Lochaber.