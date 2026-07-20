Mowi Premiership
Kinlochshiel 4 Lochaber 0
Kinlochshiel did the damage in the first half as they beat Lochaber at Rèaraig.
There was mixed news on the suspension front as Shiel’s John MacRae started a two-match ban following his red card against Kingussie the previous week whilst Lochaber’s Max Campbell was finally free of his four-match suspension which began in mid-May, but Stuart Callison and Connor Sweeney were missing for the visitors.
Shiel scored after just a couple of minutes when David Falconer’s hit-in sent Zander MacRae racing down the left and he tucked the ball home from close range.
Ali Nixon on 29 minutes and Jay MacRae just three minutes later added two more goals before the break with similar strikes from the right.
Lochaber switched Max Campbell from attack to defence at the interval with Ben Delaney and Findlay MacDonald going to twin full forwards and they were stronger in the second half, creating some decent chances.
However, David Falconer added the fourth on 66 minutes after he’d made a good initial run down the left.
Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: "The early goal relaxed everyone, and we started to play some nice shinty and I thought we dominated most of the game.
"Lochaber keeper Joey Mackay made some good saves and we passed up some other chances."
Lochaber boss Ally Ferguson added: "There was a stronger breeze than we thought in Kinlochshiel’s favour in the first half and we had to juggle things about a bit after falling behind.
"Kinlochshiel are a good side though and their 3-0 lead at half-time made it an uphill struggle. We were a lot better in the second half when we put a bit of pressure on them and we had our chances without taking them.
"We’ll look at the goals we lost as we could have done better at two or three of them but credit to Kinlochshiel."
Lochaber have a break this weekend as they host the Balliemore Cup Final at Spean Bridge while Kinlochshiel have a rearranged Mowi Premiership fixture at home to Fort William.
Newtonmore 2 Skye Camanachd 1
Newtonmore maintained their 100% record in the league with an 11th straight victory, this time over Skye Camanachd at The Eilan.
Skye keeper Ally MacDonald was unavailable so Michael Nicolson started in goal whilst James Morrison began a two-game suspension. Dan MacDonald was still on holiday and injury and illness ruled out Neil MacVicar and William MacKinnon.
After a scoreless first half, the second period was just a minute old when Iain Robinson forced the ball home following Duncan MacPherson’s deflected hit-in. Iain Robinson scored his and More’s second on 56 minutes, making space to score on the turn.
Jordan Murchison pulled a goal back with a 30-yard shot on 78 minutes as Skye finished strongly.
This weekend, Skye have their MKM Oban Macaulay Cup semi-final against holders Kingussie at Braeview Park.
Mowi National Division
Lovat 3 Kilmallie 2
Lovat came from two goals down to beat Kilmallie at Balgate.
Calum MacDougall on four minutes and Aidan Love on 18 minutes gave Kilmallie a 2-0 lead.
However, Graeme Macmillan on 22 minutes and Danny Kelly on 48 minutes made it 2-2 and a share of the points looked on the cards until the final minute when Lovat skipper Marc MacLachlan scored to earn Lovat victory.
Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup Final
A large Kilmallie support is sure to make a short trip down the road to watch their side play Lovat in the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup Final at Spean Bridge on Saturday.
Kilmallie assistant manager Shane Gillies said: "It was such a close game last Saturday with Lovat winning it with the last hit of the game.
"That killed off our chances of a point, and a draw would have been a very fair result in a game we led 2-0 at one point.
"There was plenty for us to take from the performance though and we go into Saturday’s final with a positive mindset."
Throw up is at 2.30pm and Alec MacVicar is the match referee.
Mowi North Division 1
Kinlochshiel 2 Inverness 1
The Kinlochshiel second team beat the Inverness first team at Rèaraig.
Rory Barclay pushed forward to give Shiel the lead five minutes before half-time and Seumas Martin doubled their lead a minute after the hour with a low shot from around the penalty spot.
Finlay Calder scored for the travelling Inverness side a minute from time with a shot from the right.
Strathglass 2 Skye Camanachd 1
The Strathglass first team beat the Skye Camanachd second team at Cannich.
Penri Jones on 28 minutes and Josh Fraser on 51 minutes had the home side two goals to the good.
Skye travelled with a depleted side that included a handful of debutants, but they halved the deficit through Connor Gilpin on 57 minutes and might even have snatched a point before the end.
Mowi South Division 1
Lochside Rovers 2 Ardnamurchan 1
Lochside Rovers closed in on league leaders Ardnamurchan with a win at Mossfield.
Lochside broke the deadlock on 28 minutes when Daniel Duffy’s free-hit picked out Craig Macmillan’s run and he thumped the ball home.
Daniel Duffy then got a goal of his own a couple of minutes after when he volleyed a dropping rebound off the keeper into the net.
Lochside went in search of a third and as Matt Rippon burst forward, he dodged a thrown club, had his shirt pulled and saw the ball kicked away with referee Neillie "Ach" MacRae, who tried to play advantage, awarding a free-hit just outside the D.
The set-piece came to nothing and Ard’ went straight up the park and halved the deficit when Alan Palmer scored after good play from Herbie Patterson to make it 2-1 after 37 minutes.
The visitors came more into it in the second half but weren’t able to force a leveller.
Ardnamurchan now hold a three point lead at the top of the table but second placed Lochside have three games in hand.
The sides meet again this weekend, this time at Strontian. Ardnamurchan are due to undertake improvement work on their pitch and this will be their final home match of the season.
Aberdour P Ballachulish P
The match between Aberdour and Ballachulish at Silversands has been rescheduled for Saturday August 1 as Balla were unable to raise a team.
Balla’s Kenny Michie will then complete his three-match suspension whilst Grant Symmers starts a two-game ban following his late red card against the Inveraray second team the previous weekend.
Ballachulish have been deducted two points.
MKM Oban Macaulay Cup Semi-finals
Both MKM Oban Macaulay Cup semi-finals take place this coming Saturday.
Skye Camanachd take on holders Kingussie at Braeview Park, Beauly.
Skye manager David Taylor said: "We’ve seen Caberfeidh and Kinlochshiel do well against Kingussie in recent weeks and our challenge to the players is that they do the same."
Oban Camanachd meet a rejuvenated Kyles Athletic at Mossfield in the other semi-final.
Heb-Celt Shinty Challenge Cup 2026
Lewis Camanachd 2 Uist Camanachd 0
Lewis retained the Heb-Celt Cup by beating Uist at Bayhead.
Donnie MacRae broke the deadlock on 26 minutes with Ruairidh MacLennan on target on 54 minutes.
WCA Round Up
The focus was on the league action on Sunday July 19.
Mowi Premier League
Lochaber 7 Glasgow Mid Argyll 2
Leah Maxtone scored five times as Lochaber defeated Glasgow Mid Argyll at Spean Bridge. Missy Howie and Eva MacDonald got the others.
Kinlochshiel 1 Badenoch 5
Badenoch boosted their title chances with a win over second placed Kinlochshiel at Rèaraig.
Maura Mackenzie scored for the hosts but Zoe Reid’s hat-trick and Hope Borthwick’s double gave Badenoch the win.
Mowi National League
Glengarry 5 Inveraray 7
Six-goal Hannah MacDonald and a Katie Mackay goal gave Inveraray a win over Glengarry at Craigard.
Leona Falconer’s hat-trick and efforts from Elaine Cameron and Shaina Archibald counted for Glengarry.
Mowi North League
Lovat 1 Lochaber 3
Lochaber B beat Lovat at Balgate.
Fiona Urquhart scored for the hosts but Erin MacPherson, Isla Culbertson and Lilidh Campbell ensured Lochaber took the points.
Beauly 0 Kinlochshiel 6
Kinlochshiel B won against Beauly at Braeview Park.
Peigi MacKay and Summer MacLennan both bagged braces with Gemma MacLeod, and Kayla Main getting the others.
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