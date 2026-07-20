The caman of Kinlochshiel's Duncan Matheson gets in front of Findlay Macdonald (Lochaber). Photograph: Neil G Paterson.

The caman of Kinlochshiel's Duncan Matheson gets in front of Findlay Macdonald (Lochaber). Photograph: Neil G Paterson.

There was mixed news on the suspension front as Shiel’s John MacRae started a two-match ban following his red card against Kingussie the previous week whilst Lochaber’s Max Campbell was finally free of his four-match suspension which began in mid-May, but Stuart Callison and Connor Sweeney were missing for the visitors.

Shiel scored after just a couple of minutes when David Falconer’s hit-in sent Zander MacRae racing down the left and he tucked the ball home from close range.

Ali Nixon on 29 minutes and Jay MacRae just three minutes later added two more goals before the break with similar strikes from the right.

Lochaber switched Max Campbell from attack to defence at the interval with Ben Delaney and Findlay MacDonald going to twin full forwards and they were stronger in the second half, creating some decent chances.

However, David Falconer added the fourth on 66 minutes after he’d made a good initial run down the left.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: "The early goal relaxed everyone, and we started to play some nice shinty and I thought we dominated most of the game.

"Lochaber keeper Joey Mackay made some good saves and we passed up some other chances."

Lochaber boss Ally Ferguson added: "There was a stronger breeze than we thought in Kinlochshiel’s favour in the first half and we had to juggle things about a bit after falling behind.

"Kinlochshiel are a good side though and their 3-0 lead at half-time made it an uphill struggle. We were a lot better in the second half when we put a bit of pressure on them and we had our chances without taking them.

"We’ll look at the goals we lost as we could have done better at two or three of them but credit to Kinlochshiel."

Lochaber have a break this weekend as they host the Balliemore Cup Final at Spean Bridge while Kinlochshiel have a rearranged Mowi Premiership fixture at home to Fort William.

Newtonmore 2 Skye Camanachd 1

Newtonmore maintained their 100% record in the league with an 11th straight victory, this time over Skye Camanachd at The Eilan.

Skye keeper Ally MacDonald was unavailable so Michael Nicolson started in goal whilst James Morrison began a two-game suspension. Dan MacDonald was still on holiday and injury and illness ruled out Neil MacVicar and William MacKinnon.

After a scoreless first half, the second period was just a minute old when Iain Robinson forced the ball home following Duncan MacPherson’s deflected hit-in. Iain Robinson scored his and More’s second on 56 minutes, making space to score on the turn.

Jordan Murchison pulled a goal back with a 30-yard shot on 78 minutes as Skye finished strongly.



This weekend, Skye have their MKM Oban Macaulay Cup semi-final against holders Kingussie at Braeview Park.