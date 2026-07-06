Archie Mackinnon (centre) gets his name on the scoresheet. Photograph: Neil G Paterson.

Archie Mackinnon (centre) gets his name on the scoresheet. Photograph: Neil G Paterson.

Alexander Macmillan on the half-hour and Victor Smith’s double on 35 and 40 minutes had the Fort three up before Gavin McLaughlan replied just four minutes before the break.

Victor Smith completed his hat-trick just six minutes into the second half and although Seamus Henderson pulled another goal back with 15 minutes to go, Archie MacKinnon scored a minute from time to seal the win.

Fort had keeper Paul MacKay to thank for saving a Blair Morrison penalty, a spot-hit which was awarded against the goalie.

Fort manager Scott McNeil said: "All the boys played well, and we could have been really out of sight in the first half. Cabers had some chances but rarely hit the target.

"We had some injuries during the game, none of them serious but we adapted to them well and we had a good substitute’s bench of John MacDonald, Greig Kelly and Ali MacRae who played their part.

"We’ve been managing the overall squad as the second team have two big semi-finals coming up with some players who are already on four games and I don’t want to cup-tie them by fielding them in a fifth first team match."

On Victor Smith’s hat-trick and overall performance, McNeil added: "Victor’s getting better every week.

"We’ve not been getting the full potential out of him as he’s struggled with injury but he’s been getting specialist treatment in Oban which has made a difference.

"He strikes the ball really well and there’s more to his game than the goals alone. Padraig McNeil started up front and set up a couple of the goals. He linked up well with Victor and his distribution was good whilst Astie Cameron was solid at the back as usual.

"The Castle Leod was the best I’ve seen it and the boys’ showed lots of fight so there’s positivity there. They are all enjoying their shinty and that’s important and of course winning helps."

Fort William are in Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-final action this weekend, playing Skye Camanachd in Portree.

Kyles Athletic 3 Lochaber 9

Lochaber collected two valuable points with an impressive win over Kyles Athletic at Tighnabruaich.

Lochaber’s Max Campbell finally completed his four-match suspension for a red card received in mid-May.

The field was very wet but referee Craig Scott was happy to start the match and it was the hosts who went ahead through Scott Macdonald on 28 minutes.

It was to be a memorable afternoon for Lochaber’s Stuart Callison who rattled home a first half hat-trick with goals on 30, 35 and 38 minutes, the latter from the penalty spot.

Ben Delaney scored his first goal of the afternoon on 41 minutes to make it 4-1 at half-time.

Stuart Callison took centre stage again at the start of the second half as he added to more goals on 47 and 57 minutes to take his personal count to five goals.

Scott Macdonald scored for the second time to make it 6-2 on the hour and Ben Delaney got his second on 69 minutes. Luke Thornton scored for Kyles straight from the restart to close the gap.

The Spean Bridge men finished well and Ben Delaney completed his hat-trick on 75 minutes with man of the match Stuart Callison getting his double hat-trick just three minutes after.

Lochaber boss Ally Ferguson said: "Saturday’s result was a well-deserved lift for the whole team as a very important two points were at stake.

Tighnabruaich is always a difficult place to go when searching for a win, and the weather was miserable which made for difficult underfoot conditions but referee Craig Scott gave the game every chance to go ahead and monitored things as the match progressed.

"Our whole team showed on the day how important the match was to them and they did not let up. Kyles were the same, it was not all one-way traffic and they scored three goals which is something we still need to take on board and there is work to do there.

"Our captain Barry Macdonald played for almost 90 minutes with a strapped-up shoulder after an injury picked up in last week’s game and he put in a big shift, leading by example.

"I was delighted for Ben Delaney getting his hat-trick, along with Stuart Callison hitting six goals, which is a real boost for their confidence in front of goal.

"So, its onwards and upwards. We have a break this weekend and then Kinlochshiel in the league at Rèaraig the following week which we will prepare and plan for and go again.

"Every game just now is a cup final for us as we want to maintain our Premiership status and more for next season. Our clear target to finish as high up the table as possible."

Skye Camanachd 0 Kingussie 6

Kingussie closed the gap on league leaders Newtonmore following their emphatic win over Skye Camanachd at Pairc nan Laoch, Portree.

Skye’s Dan MacDonald served a one-match ban.

Kingussie started with a slight wind in their favour and immediately swarmed the Skye goal, taking the lead after just a couple of minutes when Lee Bain’s shot from the right went by Skye keeper Ally MacDonald’s legs.

Dylan Borthwick doubled Kingussie’s advantage on eight minutes when he found space at the back post to hammer the ball home following Ruaridh Anderson’s corner.

With just seconds of the first half remaining, Roddy Young broke down the left and into the D. Skye full back Ryan Harrison slipped as he challenged but he also tried to play the ball and referee Steven MacLachlan pointed to the penalty spot as he was endangering himself. Dylan Borthwick converted the

penalty to make it 3-0.

The pattern of play remained the same, and Kingussie added a fourth a minute before the hour through Calum McLay.

With 15 minutes remaining, the impressive Kieran Macpherson sent a free-hit to Roddy Young who went to the left before finding substitute George Taylor Ramsay and he crashed a great shot into the roof of the net.

There was just a minute to go when Ruairidh Anderson completed the scoring.

Kingussie are now four points behind Newtonmore with a game in hand.

Skye boss David Taylor said: "We got off to a really bad start, losing two soft goals and the boys were asleep at the beginning.

"We needed to do better, and they left us up against the wall. We didn’t show the fight or desire that I was expecting and it’s one of these days where we have to accept that we were second best."

Skye now turn their attentions to this weekend’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-finals when they welcome Fort William.