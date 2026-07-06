Mowi Premiership
Caberfeidh 2 Fort William 5
Fort William climb to third position in the Mowi Premiership, ahead of Oban Camanachd on goal difference after beating Caberfeidh at Castle Leod.
Alexander Macmillan on the half-hour and Victor Smith’s double on 35 and 40 minutes had the Fort three up before Gavin McLaughlan replied just four minutes before the break.
Victor Smith completed his hat-trick just six minutes into the second half and although Seamus Henderson pulled another goal back with 15 minutes to go, Archie MacKinnon scored a minute from time to seal the win.
Fort had keeper Paul MacKay to thank for saving a Blair Morrison penalty, a spot-hit which was awarded against the goalie.
Fort manager Scott McNeil said: "All the boys played well, and we could have been really out of sight in the first half. Cabers had some chances but rarely hit the target.
"We had some injuries during the game, none of them serious but we adapted to them well and we had a good substitute’s bench of John MacDonald, Greig Kelly and Ali MacRae who played their part.
"We’ve been managing the overall squad as the second team have two big semi-finals coming up with some players who are already on four games and I don’t want to cup-tie them by fielding them in a fifth first team match."
On Victor Smith’s hat-trick and overall performance, McNeil added: "Victor’s getting better every week.
"We’ve not been getting the full potential out of him as he’s struggled with injury but he’s been getting specialist treatment in Oban which has made a difference.
"He strikes the ball really well and there’s more to his game than the goals alone. Padraig McNeil started up front and set up a couple of the goals. He linked up well with Victor and his distribution was good whilst Astie Cameron was solid at the back as usual.
"The Castle Leod was the best I’ve seen it and the boys’ showed lots of fight so there’s positivity there. They are all enjoying their shinty and that’s important and of course winning helps."
Fort William are in Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-final action this weekend, playing Skye Camanachd in Portree.
Kyles Athletic 3 Lochaber 9
Lochaber collected two valuable points with an impressive win over Kyles Athletic at Tighnabruaich.
Lochaber’s Max Campbell finally completed his four-match suspension for a red card received in mid-May.
The field was very wet but referee Craig Scott was happy to start the match and it was the hosts who went ahead through Scott Macdonald on 28 minutes.
It was to be a memorable afternoon for Lochaber’s Stuart Callison who rattled home a first half hat-trick with goals on 30, 35 and 38 minutes, the latter from the penalty spot.
Ben Delaney scored his first goal of the afternoon on 41 minutes to make it 4-1 at half-time.
Stuart Callison took centre stage again at the start of the second half as he added to more goals on 47 and 57 minutes to take his personal count to five goals.
Scott Macdonald scored for the second time to make it 6-2 on the hour and Ben Delaney got his second on 69 minutes. Luke Thornton scored for Kyles straight from the restart to close the gap.
The Spean Bridge men finished well and Ben Delaney completed his hat-trick on 75 minutes with man of the match Stuart Callison getting his double hat-trick just three minutes after.
Lochaber boss Ally Ferguson said: "Saturday’s result was a well-deserved lift for the whole team as a very important two points were at stake.
Tighnabruaich is always a difficult place to go when searching for a win, and the weather was miserable which made for difficult underfoot conditions but referee Craig Scott gave the game every chance to go ahead and monitored things as the match progressed.
"Our whole team showed on the day how important the match was to them and they did not let up. Kyles were the same, it was not all one-way traffic and they scored three goals which is something we still need to take on board and there is work to do there.
"Our captain Barry Macdonald played for almost 90 minutes with a strapped-up shoulder after an injury picked up in last week’s game and he put in a big shift, leading by example.
"I was delighted for Ben Delaney getting his hat-trick, along with Stuart Callison hitting six goals, which is a real boost for their confidence in front of goal.
"So, its onwards and upwards. We have a break this weekend and then Kinlochshiel in the league at Rèaraig the following week which we will prepare and plan for and go again.
"Every game just now is a cup final for us as we want to maintain our Premiership status and more for next season. Our clear target to finish as high up the table as possible."
Skye Camanachd 0 Kingussie 6
Kingussie closed the gap on league leaders Newtonmore following their emphatic win over Skye Camanachd at Pairc nan Laoch, Portree.
Skye’s Dan MacDonald served a one-match ban.
Kingussie started with a slight wind in their favour and immediately swarmed the Skye goal, taking the lead after just a couple of minutes when Lee Bain’s shot from the right went by Skye keeper Ally MacDonald’s legs.
Dylan Borthwick doubled Kingussie’s advantage on eight minutes when he found space at the back post to hammer the ball home following Ruaridh Anderson’s corner.
With just seconds of the first half remaining, Roddy Young broke down the left and into the D. Skye full back Ryan Harrison slipped as he challenged but he also tried to play the ball and referee Steven MacLachlan pointed to the penalty spot as he was endangering himself. Dylan Borthwick converted the
penalty to make it 3-0.
The pattern of play remained the same, and Kingussie added a fourth a minute before the hour through Calum McLay.
With 15 minutes remaining, the impressive Kieran Macpherson sent a free-hit to Roddy Young who went to the left before finding substitute George Taylor Ramsay and he crashed a great shot into the roof of the net.
There was just a minute to go when Ruairidh Anderson completed the scoring.
Kingussie are now four points behind Newtonmore with a game in hand.
Skye boss David Taylor said: "We got off to a really bad start, losing two soft goals and the boys were asleep at the beginning.
"We needed to do better, and they left us up against the wall. We didn’t show the fight or desire that I was expecting and it’s one of these days where we have to accept that we were second best."
Skye now turn their attentions to this weekend’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-finals when they welcome Fort William.
Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup - Semi Final
Inveraray 1 Kilmallie 2
Kilmallie are through to the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup Final after they came from behind to beat Inveraray at Taynuilt.
Both teams took time to adapt to the conditions but it was Inveraray who struck first on 11 minutes when, after good play from Coll MacKay, Ross Montgomery beat keeper Alexander MacNiven from inside the D.
Inveraray deserved their interval lead but Kilmallie, who were without the suspended Jay MacLeod, levelled on 52 minutes through Martin Stewart who got on the end of a corner to flick the ball home.
The winning goal came with 20 minutes remaining and it was a great strike from the impressive Shane O’Rua, right into the top corner of the net.
Inveraray pressed for a leveller but the Kilmallie defence were strong and the Caol side held onto their lead.
Kilmallie captain Innes Blackhall said: "I thought we were very good.
"The first half was a bit of a slog and the pitch conditions didn’t really help. We came out flying in the second half and got the goal we deserved.
"We kicked on and the second goal followed, and we defended brilliantly until the final whistle.
"We’ll look forward to the cup final now and we have a good run of games going into it so we’ll work hard in training and keep ticking on."
The Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup Final between Kilmallie and Lovat takes place at Spean Bridge on Saturday July 25.
Inveraray and Kilmallie meet again this weekend, this time in the Mowi National Division at the Winterton.
Mowi North Division 1
Fort William 5 Glengarry 3
Glengarry had topped the table going into this match but four-goal Jack Kearney helped the Fort William seconds to come from three goals down to win at An Aird.
It started well for Garry as Raymond Robertson was on target on 15 and 20 minutes before Nick Dalgetty added a third on 26 minutes.
Jack Kearney started the comeback with goals on 32 and 34 minutes but the home side still trailed 3-2 at the break.
Struan Stephen levelled the match on 58 minutes and Jack Kearney took his tally to four goals with efforts on 70 and 85 minutes to win the game.
Glenurquhart 2 Kinlochshiel 4
The Kinlochshiel reserves twice came from behind to beat the Glenurquhart reserves at Blairbeg.
Glenn MacDonald gave Glenurquhart an early lead on three minutes but Archie MacRae levelled just four minutes after to end the first half scoring.
Michael Fraser put the Glen back in front on the hour but, straight from the restart, Archie MacRae got his second to make it 2-2.
Liam Matheson put ‘Shiel in front for the first time in the contest on 75 minutes and Jay MacRae made it 4-2 just 60 seconds later.
Mowi South Division 1
Glasgow Mid Argyll 3 Ardnamurchan 5
With Lochside Rovers idle, Ardnamurchan extended their lead at the top of the division with a win over the Glasgow Mid Argyll seconds at Peterson Park.
The visitors led through Duncan Gorman on 30 minutes, but James Macleod equalised just five minutes after.
A second from Duncan Gorman put Ard back in front five minutes before the turnaround and Sean Maclellan made it 3-1 just three minutes into the second period.
GMA fought back and a second from James Macleod on 56 minutes cut the deficit to a single goal. However, Sean Maclellan completed his hat-trick with strikes on 60 and 69 minutes whilst Ross Brown’s goal for the hosts on 78 minutes made it 5-3.
Ardnamurchan are now five points clear of second placed Lochside Rovers although they have played three games more as an exciting title race hots up.
Mowi North Division 2
Lochaber 5 Inverness 0
The Lochaber juniors overcame the Inverness juniors at Spean Bridge.
David Langan scored first on 15 minutes and Donald MacRae’s effort on 38 minutes made it 2-0 at half-time.
Innes Whyte added a third on 54 minutes with Ross Loughray on target three minutes after the hour mark.
Darris Riddle completed the scoring on 84 minutes and Lochaber remain very much in the title race.
Strathglass 0 Kilmallie 5
The Kilmallie colts won for the third successive match, beating the Strathglass colts at Cannich.
Martyn Cameron put Kilmallie ahead on six minutes and they benefited from Eoghan Stewart’s own goal on 32 minutes.
Ian McIntyre added a third just six minutes from half-time and there was no further scoring until Alan Knox added a late double on 88 and 89 minutes.
WCA Round Up
Mowi Premier Cup – Semi-Finals
Kinlochshiel 6 Inverness 0
Kinlochshiel are through to their first senior final after beating Inverness 6-0.
Lorna MacRae scored four times and Rhianna Kirk and Lexie MacKenzie notched the others.
Badenoch 7 Skye Camanachd 0
Badenoch beat Skye Camanachd 7-0 in their semi-final.
Hope Borthwick (3), Kirsty Deans (2) and Lexi Farquhar (2) were the scorers.
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