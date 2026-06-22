MKM Oban Macaulay Cup - Quarter Finals
Skye Camanachd 4 Fort William 0
Skye Camanachd won through to the semi-finals after beating Fort William at Pairc nan Laoch, Portree.
Skye’s Seonaidh Alex Macleod was suspended whilst Fort William travelled without Lachie Shaw, Ali MacRae, Padraig McNeil and Ewen Campbell.
Skye struck an immediate advantage with two goals within a whirlwind first six minutes. First, after a couple of minutes, Archie Millar found Neil MacVicar with a free-hit from the right and he swept the ball by keeper Paul MacKay.
Then, Millar found space on the right to gather a long ball from Ross Gordon, and he ran into the D to double the home side’s lead.
Skye added a third just three minutes before the break when Archie Millar scored for the second time following Dan MacDonald’s corner.
Fort William came much more into it in the second half, pinning back the Skye defence but they just couldn’t find the goals to set up an exciting finish.
With just seven minutes remaining Archie Millar completed his hat-trick with a low strike from distance after good play in midfield from Martin Pringle and Ross Gordon.
Skye manager David Taylor spoke straight after the final whistle and he had praise for forward Archie Millar.
"Archie’s really coming onto his game and the forwards are all playing for each other," he said.
"Fort William keeper Paul MacKay was good, but there were some shots the boys will feel they should have tucked away.
"Fort William definitely came more into it in the second half and played very well for a good half-hour, putting us on the back foot.
"It’s another win, another clean sheet and a semi-final to look forward to."
The overall winning margin was harsh on Fort William who had their moments in the game and their boss Scott McNeil said: "Skye are a physical side, not at all in a dirty way, but they are big and strong and we found that hard to cope with at times.
"We have a good defence but we’re not used to playing against players with that body strength. They were robust but fair.
"Skye deserved their half-time lead although we lost some poor goals but I don’t know how we lost that second half. Skye keeper Ally MacDonald made a couple of good stops at important times.
"The referee Calum Girvan was very good and overall we’ve learned a lot from this game and we’ll make a few changes for next week.
"Hopefully we’ll catch Skye thinking they can beat us next week and we’ll surprise them. Maybe we’ll get the two early goals which would make it a completely different game."
This was the first of three meetings between these sides over a four-week period and they meet again this weekend, this time in the Mowi Premiership at An Aird.
Mowi North Division 1
Fort William 0 Caberfeidh 4
The Caberfeidh second team defeated the Fort William second team at An Aird.
Kyle Lawrie gave Cabers a 16-minute lead with Seumas Henderson doubling their count just four minutes after.
Ruairidh MacKinnon made it 3-0 on 59 minutes with Seumas Henderson getting his second on 67 minutes.
Kingussie 4 Skye Camanachd 0
The Kingussie colts stay third in the table after beating the Skye Camanachd colts at The Dell.
Kingussie raced into a 3-0 interval lead through Fionn Dempster on 20 minutes, Rory Munro on 27 minutes and Toby Thain on 31 minutes. Donald MacLeod added a fourth on 73 minutes.
Mowi North Division 2
Lewis Camanachd 2 Lovat 3
Lewis Camanachd’s title charge suffered a blow when they lost to the Lovat second team at Shawbost.
Lewis led through Daniel Harrison on 19 minutes, but Greg Matheson pulled the sides level with a goal on the half-hour.
Lewis went back in front through John Slaughter on 55 minutes but youngster Archie Bell on 73 minutes and veteran Fraser Gallagher on 83 minutes gave Lovat victory.
Lochaber 3 Beauly 2
The Lochaber juniors kept their title challenge on track with a win over the Beauly juniors at Spean Bridge.
Beauly went in front through Hector MacLennan on 25 minutes and although Innes Whyte levelled on 39 minutes, David Fraser gave the visitors a 2-1 interval lead with a goal a minute before half-time.
Lochaber won it in the second half though as Kevin Ferguson netted a minute before the hour and David Langan made it 3-2 just seven minutes from time.
Lochaber are just a point behind league leaders Lewis but they have three games in hand.
WCA Round Up
Mowi Premier League
Inverness 0 Kinlochshiel 6
Kinlochshiel were winners over Inverness at The Bught Park.
Doubles from both Lorna MacRae and Rhianna Kirk plus efforts from Alaina MacLennan and Eilidh MacInnes sealed the win.
Mowi National League
Glengarry 1 Dunadd 7
Dunadd’s impressive start to the season continued as they beat Glengarry at Craigard.
Leona Falconer scored Garry’s solitary goal whilst Eilidh Cameron’s hat-trick, Tia Gorrie, Eilidh Cameron JNR, Rosie MacDonald and Grace Drummond gave third place Dunadd both points.
Mowi North League
Kinlochshiel 3 Lovat 9
Lovat were winners against Kinlochshiel B at Rèaraig.
A hat-trick from Shiel’s Kayla Main was wiped out by six-goal Fiona Urquhart, two-goal Zoe Mackenzie and Freya Ferguson.
Mowi South League
Kilmallie 14 Uddingston 0
Kilmallie were too strong for Uddingston, winning at The Canal Parks.
Charley Kennedy scored five times, Maisie Ewing added four more whilst Erin Starkie grabbed a hat-trick and Myla MacLeod and Dannie MacDonald got the others.
Youth Shinty
BSGP Edge Rockfield At Tulloch League Finals Day
Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh edged out Rockfield in the final to win the Tulloch League at Finals Day at An Aird, Fort William.
Aberdour, Beauly, Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh, Kingussie, Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar and Rockfield all qualified as area winners and faced each other in a round-robin format.
Like BSGP, Oban side Rockfield also won all their games other than the draw between the sides, so both progressed to the final.
Just as it was in last week’s MacKay Cup Final, which Rockfield won 4-3, this was a close affair, but a Frankie Moore goal ensured BSGP took the trophy with a 1-0 victory and the cup was presented to BSGP captain Frankie Moore afterwards.
BSGP and Rockfield have now dominated the major primary school competitions over the last two seasons. They have contested the last two MacKay Cup and Tulloch League finals and have a victory a piece in each competition.
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