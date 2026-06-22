Skye’s Seonaidh Alex Macleod was suspended whilst Fort William travelled without Lachie Shaw, Ali MacRae, Padraig McNeil and Ewen Campbell.

Skye struck an immediate advantage with two goals within a whirlwind first six minutes. First, after a couple of minutes, Archie Millar found Neil MacVicar with a free-hit from the right and he swept the ball by keeper Paul MacKay.

Then, Millar found space on the right to gather a long ball from Ross Gordon, and he ran into the D to double the home side’s lead.

Skye added a third just three minutes before the break when Archie Millar scored for the second time following Dan MacDonald’s corner.

Fort William came much more into it in the second half, pinning back the Skye defence but they just couldn’t find the goals to set up an exciting finish.

With just seven minutes remaining Archie Millar completed his hat-trick with a low strike from distance after good play in midfield from Martin Pringle and Ross Gordon.

Skye manager David Taylor spoke straight after the final whistle and he had praise for forward Archie Millar.

"Archie’s really coming onto his game and the forwards are all playing for each other," he said.

"Fort William keeper Paul MacKay was good, but there were some shots the boys will feel they should have tucked away.

"Fort William definitely came more into it in the second half and played very well for a good half-hour, putting us on the back foot.

"It’s another win, another clean sheet and a semi-final to look forward to."

The overall winning margin was harsh on Fort William who had their moments in the game and their boss Scott McNeil said: "Skye are a physical side, not at all in a dirty way, but they are big and strong and we found that hard to cope with at times.

"We have a good defence but we’re not used to playing against players with that body strength. They were robust but fair.

"Skye deserved their half-time lead although we lost some poor goals but I don’t know how we lost that second half. Skye keeper Ally MacDonald made a couple of good stops at important times.

"The referee Calum Girvan was very good and overall we’ve learned a lot from this game and we’ll make a few changes for next week.

"Hopefully we’ll catch Skye thinking they can beat us next week and we’ll surprise them. Maybe we’ll get the two early goals which would make it a completely different game."

This was the first of three meetings between these sides over a four-week period and they meet again this weekend, this time in the Mowi Premiership at An Aird.