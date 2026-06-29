The Fort William second team will now meet Lochside Rovers in the semi-finals with the tie scheduled for a still to be confirmed neutral venue on Saturday August 8.

Late goals from Jase O’Hagan on 89 minutes and Jay Brown from the restart took the Fort into double figures.

Dan Nixon added his name to the scoresheet on 63 minutes and Jack Kearney rounded off a fine individual performance with his fourth goal of the afternoon on 72 minutes.

Murdo Shaw added a fifth on 51 minutes and John MacDonald got his second five minutes after.

Veteran John MacDonald got the scoring started with a goal after just 16 minutes before Jack Kearney bagged a first half hat-trick with efforts on 23, 28 and 41 minutes.

The heavy overnight rain left the Fort William ground staff with work to do on Saturday morning but referee Murray MacGregor was happy that the pitch was playable and the tie went ahead.

Lochside Rovers 5 Skye Camanachd 0

Lochside Rovers sailed into the semi-finals with a good win over the Skye Camanachd second team at Ganavan.

There was a minute’s silence ahead of throw up following the recent passing of the much-respected John Kerr.

Lochside started on the front foot and when Daniel Cameron’s shot was saved by Skye keeper Michael Nicolson and Innes MacKay sent the rebound into the roof of the net with just 50 seconds played.

Scott MacMillan got the second with a good strike on 54 minutes. Skye claimed for an infringement, but the referee waved away their pleas.

Craig Macmillan started at full centre but swapped positions with Daniel Cameron and his spell in attack yielded a goal with a good strike from outside the box on 58 minutes.

Lewis Buchanan produced two typical finishes on 76 and 80 minutes and end the tie as a contest.





Mowi Premiership

Lochaber 0 Newtonmore 7

Newtonmore maintained their 100% record in the league with a victory over Lochaber at Spean Bridge.

This was Lochaber’s first fixture for three weeks and Max Campbell served the third game of his four-match ban.

More made the perfect start as Struan Ross turned home a rebound off the keeper in the opening minute of the game.

Iain Robinson made it 2-0 with a turn and shot following Declan Brannan’s free-hit on 12 minutes and that’s the way it stayed until the break.

Lochaber had the chance to pull a goal back before the break when referee Deek Cameron pointed to the penalty spot after Ben Delaney was nudged over by Rory Kennedy but Fin MacDonald’s effort went down the middle and was saved with his chest by Kenny Ross.

If that was a routine save then there was nothing ordinary about a Kenny Ross stop following the restart as he stretched to brilliantly parry Stuart Callison strike which was heading for the top corner of the net.

More turned the screw in the final 20 minutes as Struan Ross rattled home his second from just outside the box on 68 minutes and just three minutes after, Declan Brannan netted from just inside the D following a corner on the right.

Struan Ross completed his hat-trick on 77 minutes by firing a penalty low into the corner of the net and Iain Robinson’s second on 80 minutes was a smart finish after he held off his marker.

Euan Dingwall rounded off the scoring just six minutes from time after Matthew Sloss had done well to win possession.

This weekend, Lochaber continue in league action as they play Kyles Athletic at Tighnabruaich.