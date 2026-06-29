HIS Sutherland Cup - Quarter Finals
Fort William 10 Bute 0
Fort William seconds were too strong for the Bute seconds at An Aird.
The heavy overnight rain left the Fort William ground staff with work to do on Saturday morning but referee Murray MacGregor was happy that the pitch was playable and the tie went ahead.
Veteran John MacDonald got the scoring started with a goal after just 16 minutes before Jack Kearney bagged a first half hat-trick with efforts on 23, 28 and 41 minutes.
Murdo Shaw added a fifth on 51 minutes and John MacDonald got his second five minutes after.
Dan Nixon added his name to the scoresheet on 63 minutes and Jack Kearney rounded off a fine individual performance with his fourth goal of the afternoon on 72 minutes.
Late goals from Jase O’Hagan on 89 minutes and Jay Brown from the restart took the Fort into double figures.
The Fort William second team will now meet Lochside Rovers in the semi-finals with the tie scheduled for a still to be confirmed neutral venue on Saturday August 8.
Lochside Rovers 5 Skye Camanachd 0
Lochside Rovers sailed into the semi-finals with a good win over the Skye Camanachd second team at Ganavan.
There was a minute’s silence ahead of throw up following the recent passing of the much-respected John Kerr.
Lochside started on the front foot and when Daniel Cameron’s shot was saved by Skye keeper Michael Nicolson and Innes MacKay sent the rebound into the roof of the net with just 50 seconds played.
Scott MacMillan got the second with a good strike on 54 minutes. Skye claimed for an infringement, but the referee waved away their pleas.
Craig Macmillan started at full centre but swapped positions with Daniel Cameron and his spell in attack yielded a goal with a good strike from outside the box on 58 minutes.
Lewis Buchanan produced two typical finishes on 76 and 80 minutes and end the tie as a contest.
Mowi Premiership
Lochaber 0 Newtonmore 7
Newtonmore maintained their 100% record in the league with a victory over Lochaber at Spean Bridge.
This was Lochaber’s first fixture for three weeks and Max Campbell served the third game of his four-match ban.
More made the perfect start as Struan Ross turned home a rebound off the keeper in the opening minute of the game.
Iain Robinson made it 2-0 with a turn and shot following Declan Brannan’s free-hit on 12 minutes and that’s the way it stayed until the break.
Lochaber had the chance to pull a goal back before the break when referee Deek Cameron pointed to the penalty spot after Ben Delaney was nudged over by Rory Kennedy but Fin MacDonald’s effort went down the middle and was saved with his chest by Kenny Ross.
If that was a routine save then there was nothing ordinary about a Kenny Ross stop following the restart as he stretched to brilliantly parry Stuart Callison strike which was heading for the top corner of the net.
More turned the screw in the final 20 minutes as Struan Ross rattled home his second from just outside the box on 68 minutes and just three minutes after, Declan Brannan netted from just inside the D following a corner on the right.
Struan Ross completed his hat-trick on 77 minutes by firing a penalty low into the corner of the net and Iain Robinson’s second on 80 minutes was a smart finish after he held off his marker.
Euan Dingwall rounded off the scoring just six minutes from time after Matthew Sloss had done well to win possession.
This weekend, Lochaber continue in league action as they play Kyles Athletic at Tighnabruaich.
Kingussie 3 Kinlochshiel 1
Kingussie stay second in the league after beating Kinlochshiel at The Dell.
The Kings took the lead on 17 minutes when Ruaridh Anderson was played in by Roddy Young and scored.
The home side doubled their advantage a couple of minutes before the break when Roddy Young ran onto Dylan Borthwick’s pass and he finished from the left of the box.
Dylan Borthwick then made it three with a superb shot on the turn on 72 minutes.
There was some consolation for the visitors when Ali Nixon scored with a low strike from distance on his left side in the final minute of the game.
Caberfeidh welcome Fort William.
Fort William P Skye Camanachd P
Fort William’s league match with Skye Camanachd was postponed as the An Aird pitch couldn’t host two matches and their second team’s HIS Sutherland Cup quarter-final tie took priority.
Fort travel to Caberfeidh in the league on Saturday whilst Skye host reigning champions Kingussie in Portree.
Mowi South Division 1
Aberdour 4 Ardnamurchan 4
Aberdour and Ardnamurchan drew at Silversands.
Ardnamurchan started well with Sean MacLellan putting them ahead after a couple of minutes and top scorer Alan Palmer added two more on 12 and 19 minutes.
Ciaran Burns converted a penalty on 35 minutes to start Aberdour’s comeback and strikes from Ruaridh Drake-Reid on 57 minutes and David MacDougall on 66 minutes made the score 3-3.
Aberdour might have thought they’d won it when Ruaridh Drake-Reid got his second goal of the game with just five minutes remaining, but Stuart MacLennan scored straight from the restart to ensure Ard’ would return home with a point.
Ballachulish 1 Inveraray 5
The Inveraray juniors won against Ballachulish at Jubilee Park.
The visitors got off to a great start with Ben Cameron scoring after just two minutes.
Balla, with keeper Kenny Michie starting a three-match suspension following his red card in the team’s last outing in early June, levelled through Marcus Spence on 10 minutes.
However, Inveraray regained the lead just a couple of minutes after when Bryce Griffin scored and Ross Anderson made it 3-1 on 23 minutes.
After scoring a couple of minutes into the first half, Ben Cameron did exactly the same two minutes into the second period to make it 4-1 and a second from Bryce Griffin just three minutes from time confirmed Inveraray’s first win of the season.
Mowi North Division 2
Kilmallie 5 Lochaber 3
The Kilmallie colts dented the Lochaber colts’ title chances when they won at The Canal Parks.
Lochaber led through Ross Loughray on 20 minutes but Ewen Mowat scored on 38 minutes to ensure the sides would go into the break on level terms.
Coby Fyfe put Kilmallie ahead for the first time in the contest on the hour and Alan Knox made it 3-1 a couple of minutes after.
Neil MacDonald cut the deficit to a single goal on 68 minutes but Ben MacKinnon’s brace on 70 and 80 minutes put the home side in a strong position.
Lochaber’s Innes Whyte made the final score 5-3 just three minutes from time.
Lewis Camanachd W/O v Inverness
League leaders Lewis Camanachd were given a walk-over when the Inverness second team were unable to field a team for their fixture at Shawbost.
Inverness have been deducted a point.
WCA Round Up
Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup – Quarter-Finals
Kinlochshiel 2 Skye Camanachd 1
Kinlochshiel came from behind to beat Skye Camanachd to reach the semi-finals.
The match was moved from a waterlogged Rèaraig to the near-by Kyleakin playing field.
Skye led through Donna MacKenzie but two goals from former Skye pair Lorna MacRae and Rhianna Kirk sent Shiel through.
Mowi Premier League
Glenurquhart 2 Lochaber 2
Glenurquhart and Lochaber drew at Blairbeg.
Rowan Brockie scored both home goals, but Missy Howie and former Skye player Lilidh Campbell ensured a share of the points.
Mowi North League
Beauly 1 Lochaber 6
Lochaber B beat Beauly at Braeview Park.
Shuna Mayes was on target for the home side but doubles from Scarlett McNeil and Lilidh Campbell as well as goals from Kirsty Delaney and Erin MacPherson gave Lochaber the win.
Skye Camanachd P Kinlochshiel P
With pools of water lying on the pitch, the noon throw up between Skye Camanachd B and Kinlochshiel B at Pairc nan Laoch, Portree was postponed.
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