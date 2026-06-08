Mowi Premiership
Fort William 1 Newtonmore 2
League leaders Newtonmore are now halfway through their league programme following their win over Fort William at An Aird and they have yet to drop a point.
Fort’s Johnny Forster was free of his two-game ban, and he started but Lachie Shaw, Hamish Shaw and Ali MacRae were missing.
More took the lead after just six minutes when Brodie MacBean turned home Matthew Sloss’s low ball across goal from the right, finishing on his left side at the back post.
After scoring early in the first half, More repeated the feat just four minutes into the second when, after a good passing move, Drew MacDonald played in Brodie MacBean who continued his scoring streak.
Victor Smith countered from the penalty spot on 65 minutes after Newtonmore keeper Kenny Ross was penalised by referee Calum Girvan after going to ground when saving from Ewen Campbell.
The win leaves Newtonmore six points ahead of second placed Kingussie but they have played two games more.
Fort William manager Scott McNeil spoke straight after the final whistle and said: "First and foremost, I thought Newtonmore were very good, but we stood up to everything, particularly in the second half when it was very close.
"There were two very well struck penalties in the game. Victor hit the ball so hard it nearly went through the net and their penalty nearly broke the post.
"I’m disappointed we lost but some people are saying Newtonmore are the best team in shinty just now and if we can compete with them then we are not far away.
"That was us a couple of players short but the boys who stepped in played really well. We’re still early on in the season and we’ll give it our best shot next week again."
Fort William have a rearranged Mowi Premiership fixture against Kinlochshiel at Rèaraig this weekend.
Skye Camanachd 1 Kinlochshiel 2
Kinlochshiel are now fourth in the topflight after their win over Skye Camanachd at Pairc nan Laoch, Portree.
Skye’s John Gillies and Kinlochshiel’s Conor Cormack remained out through injury for this derby clash.
Shiel took the lead after 28 minutes when Archie MacRae turned home a ball to the back post and that was the only goal of the first half.
Jamie Gillies levelled on 52 minutes with a good strike and that’s the way it stayed until a minute into stoppage time when substitute Jay MacRae scored following a set-piece.
Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: "I thought we dominated the early part of the game and I was thinking of changing things in attack before Archie popped up to score the opening goal.
"I always felt we needed the second goal and that proved to be the case as Skye levelled. As the match moved into the closing stages I put John MacRae back on and he won the free-hit ahead of the winner."
WD MacRae played well at half back for Shiel whilst Skye teenager Iain Graham also did well.
Skye are now scheduled to play their outstanding MKM Macaulay Cup first round tie against Lovat at Balgate on Saturday whilst Kinlochshiel have a rearranged Mowi Premiership meeting with Fort William at Rèaraig.
Col Glen 4 Lochaber 2
It was a history-making day at The Clachan of Glendaruel as Col Glen claimed their first-ever Premiership points and their maiden win.
Lochaber, who continue to be without the suspended Max Campbell, were promoted as Mowi National Division champions alongside second-placed Col Glen and it was the Spean Bridge men who had made the better start to the season.
Lochaber led through Kevin Ferguson on seven minutes but Andrew Tyre equalised on 33 minutes.
Andrew MacVicar on 61 minutes and Sam Bulloch’s late brace on 73 and 86 minutes gave Col Glen a 4-1 cushion although Findlay MacDonald countered a couple of minutes from time.
The win takes Col Glen out of the relegation zone at Skye’s expense.
Lochaber do not have fixture this coming weekend.
Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup – Quarter-Finals
Kilmallie 4 Glenurquhart 4 (After extra-time – Kilmallie won 4-3 on penalties)
Kilmallie upset the odds to beat a more fancied Glenurquhart side on penalties following their draw at the Canal Parks.
Kilmallie were missing the suspended Jay Macleod whilst Lewis Birrell was on holiday but they still raced into a two-goal lead through Calum MacDougall on 34 minutes and Shane O’Rua just five minutes after.
However, Alfie MacLeod on 44 minutes and Fraser Heath’s double on 47 and 66 minutes turned the game on its head and the visitors now led 3-2.
When referee Ewen Maclean awarded Kilmallie their second penalty of the tie with just 12 minutes remaining - Innes Blackhall had failed to take advantage of an earlier spot-hit - Martin Stewart grabbed the ball and held his nerve to make it 3-3 and force extra-time.
Glenurquhart led again when Fraser Heath completed his hat-trick on 108 minutes only for Shane O’Rua to get his second a couple of minutes after to make it 4-4.
With no further scoring, the outcome now rested on a penalty shoot-out. Martin Stewart went first for Kilmallie and scored whilst Innes Blackhall took their second but failed to convert.
Shane O’Rua and Calum MacDougall both scored but Seumas MacFarlane missed so at 3-3, the shoot-out went to sudden death with the same players due to go again in the same order.
Martin Stewart scored again for Kilmallie, and his third penalty conversation of the afternoon was a bullet-strike into the top corner of the net.
Glen’s Fraser Heath now needed to score to keep his side in contention but a brilliant save from man of match Alexander MacNiven in the Kilmallie goals deservedly sent the Canal Parks men into the last four of the competition.
Kilmallie now have a semi-final to look forward to when they will take on Inveraray or Bute but before then they are off to Inveraray in the league on Saturday.
Strathdearn Cup – Quarter-Final
Glenurquhart 5 Fort William 1
The Glenurquhart second team climb to third place in the league after beating the Fort William second team 5-1 at Blairbeg.
The Glen settled in with Neale Reid scoring on seven minutes and then John Cameron on 15 minutes giving them a 2-0 lead.
Glenn MacDonald added two more on 33 and 45 minutes to make it 4-0 at the break.
Struan Stephen pulled a goal back on 78 minutes but Neale Reid got his second straight from the restart.
Mowi North Division 1
Skye Camanachd 3 Strathglass 0
The Skye Camanachd second team scored three times in the second half to beat the Strathglass first team 3-0 in their 3pm throw up at Pairc nan Laoch, Portree.
Niall MacPhee scored on 47 and 53 minutes and Iain MacLellan got the third a minute into stoppage time.
Glengarry 4 Caberfeidh 1
Glengarry won for the fourth successive match and now top the division after beating the Caberfeidh colts at Craigard.
Garry’s Rhuairaidh MacDonald opened the scoring just three minutes before half-time.
Nick Dalgety extended the home side’s lead with goals on 50 and 56 minutes before Rhuairaidh MacDonald got his second on 73 minutes. Dylan Grainger pulled a goal back 12 minutes from time.
Glengarry are a point ahead of the Newtonmore second team at the summit but they have played three games more.
Mowi South Division 1
Ardnamurchan 4 Ballachulish 3
Ardnamurchan beat Ballachulish at Strontian but drop to second place in the table on goal difference.
This was a game of two halves as Alan Palmer on 24 minutes and Sean MacLellan just 60 seconds later had Ard’ two-up before Herbie Patterson added two more on 31 and 35 minutes to make it 4-0 at the break.
Pat Maclean started the Balla’ fightback on 47 minutes and Ross Maclean made it 4-2 just 10 minutes after.
The visitors’ cause wasn’t helped when Kenny Michie was sent off by referee Ryan Stewart a minute before the hour and although Pat Maclean scored his second a couple of minutes after the home side couldn’t find a leveller during the last half-hour of the game.
Mowi North Division 2
Lewis Camanachd 3 Beauly 2
Lewis Camanachd beat the Beauly second team at Shawbost.
John Slaughter’s Lewis hat-trick came on 20, 22 and 47 minutes.
Beauly pulled goals back through Kieran Rennie on 77 minutes and Sean Stewart on 82 minutes but league leaders Lewis won again.
WCA Round Up
Mowi North League
Beauly 5 Skye Camanachd 1
Beauly won for the first time in the league since their formation when they beat Skye Camanachd B at Braeview Park.
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