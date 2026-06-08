Fort’s Johnny Forster was free of his two-game ban, and he started but Lachie Shaw, Hamish Shaw and Ali MacRae were missing.

More took the lead after just six minutes when Brodie MacBean turned home Matthew Sloss’s low ball across goal from the right, finishing on his left side at the back post.

After scoring early in the first half, More repeated the feat just four minutes into the second when, after a good passing move, Drew MacDonald played in Brodie MacBean who continued his scoring streak.

Victor Smith countered from the penalty spot on 65 minutes after Newtonmore keeper Kenny Ross was penalised by referee Calum Girvan after going to ground when saving from Ewen Campbell.

The win leaves Newtonmore six points ahead of second placed Kingussie but they have played two games more.

Fort William manager Scott McNeil spoke straight after the final whistle and said: "First and foremost, I thought Newtonmore were very good, but we stood up to everything, particularly in the second half when it was very close.

"There were two very well struck penalties in the game. Victor hit the ball so hard it nearly went through the net and their penalty nearly broke the post.

"I’m disappointed we lost but some people are saying Newtonmore are the best team in shinty just now and if we can compete with them then we are not far away.

"That was us a couple of players short but the boys who stepped in played really well. We’re still early on in the season and we’ll give it our best shot next week again."

Fort William have a rearranged Mowi Premiership fixture against Kinlochshiel at Rèaraig this weekend.