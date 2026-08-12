Angus and Jim again took an early lead in the final, but Archie and Andy fought back to trail by just one shot going into the final end. After some excellent bowls, Archie and Andy secured victory by a single shot.

Club president Lorraine Brodie thanked all the members who took part, particularly the visiting Wellcroft players for their continued support and friendship.

She also thanked Archie Johnston and Wellcroft’s Chic McEwan for their generous sponsorship of the competition, and invited Chic to present the trophy and prizes to the winners.