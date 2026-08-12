Campbeltown Bowling Club’s Johnston and McEwan Pairs competition was held in excellent bowling conditions on Saturday, August 1.
A strong entry of 15 pairs, including local members and nine visiting players from Wellcroft Bowling Club, competed in three sections throughout the day. The three section winners and the highest-scoring runner-up qualified for the semi-finals.
In the first semi-final, Peter Colville and Sam McLeod faced Angus Brodie and Wellcroft’s Jim Hay. Angus and Jim took an early lead and held on to it for the remainder of the match.
The second semi-final saw Archie Johnston and Wellcroft’s Andy Moore take on Antony Fox and George Reid. Archie and Andy made a convincing start and maintained their advantage to progress to the final.
Angus and Jim again took an early lead in the final, but Archie and Andy fought back to trail by just one shot going into the final end. After some excellent bowls, Archie and Andy secured victory by a single shot.
Club president Lorraine Brodie thanked all the members who took part, particularly the visiting Wellcroft players for their continued support and friendship.
She also thanked Archie Johnston and Wellcroft’s Chic McEwan for their generous sponsorship of the competition, and invited Chic to present the trophy and prizes to the winners.
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