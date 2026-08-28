Lochaber Yacht Club will once again play host to the British Soling National Championships when eight races take place over Saturday August 29 and Sunday August 30.
Some of the boats have come all the way from Southern Ireland and Southern England, while there are crew members all the way from Australia.
Spectators can get the best views from the West End car park, along the Achintore gardens or at the Yacht Club.
The event has been part funded by the BID Fort William as part of their event funding scheme.
SCHEDULE OF RACES – is as follows:
Saturday 29th August 2026
Briefing 09.30
Sunday 30th August 2026
The scheduled time of the warning signal for the first race each day is Saturday 10.25 and Sunday 08.55.
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