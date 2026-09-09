Improving conditions greeted the 37 players who took to the course at Machrihanish Golf Club on Saturday for the Lachlan MacKinnon Memorial Plate.
The strong winds abated and the showers petered out for the later tee times in the Stableford competition, played off the white, yellow and red tees.
Alex Souden produced the best score of the day, returning an impressive 40 points to take first place.
Stephen Kelly was second on 37 points, ahead of I McLeod, also on 37, courtesy of a better inward half.
White tees: 1 Alex Souden 40 points, 2 Stephen Kelly 37 points (bih), 3 I McLeod 37 points.
Yellow tees (men) winner: Stewart MacMillan 36 points.
Red tees (ladies) winner: Elizabeth Casey 36 points.
The following day, Machrihanish Golf Club’s junior golfers battled extremely windy conditions as they competed for the Bert Millar Trophy over the Pans Course.
Eleven juniors took part in the nine-hole Stableford competition, with Robbie Ramsay coming out on top with 21 points.
Jamie Burns was just one point behind in second place on 20, while Aiden McBride finished third with 17.
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