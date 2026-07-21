Mowi Premiership



Col-Glen 1 Oban Camanachd 3



A good first half performance was enough to secure Oban Camanachd’s win over Col-Glen at The Clachan of Glendaruel.



Oban Camanachd hit the front on 11 minutes when Ross Campbell’s initial shot was saved by Col-Glen keeper Scott Symon, but Connor Howe was alert to turn the rebound home.



Just a couple of minutes after, Calum MacMillan tacked away another rebound, this time sending the ball under the keeper.



However, straight from the restart, the hosts played the ball wide and when it came to Andrew Tyre, he sent the ball into the top corner of the net to make it 2-1.



Ross Campbell restored the Oban side’s two-goal cushion on 32 minutes when, after a couple of blocked shots, the ball broke to him, and he sent a shoulder-high shot into the net.



Oban Camanachd have their MKM Oban Macaulay Cup semi-final against Kyles Athletic at Mossfield this Saturday, July 25.



Mowi National Division



Bute 4 Inveraray 4



Bute and Inveraray shared eight goals in their 3pm throw up at The Meadows.



Fraser Watt got Inveraray off to a great start with a goal in the opening minute, but Josh Cowan levelled on nine minutes.



However, Fraser Watt went on to complete a first half hat-trick with goals on 14 and 38 minutes to make it 3-1 at the turnaround.



Bute fought back though and Robert Lowrie’s double on 65 and 72 minutes, either side of Rory McDonald’s effort on 68 minutes, made it 4-3 and Bute led for the first time in the game.



Inveraray, and Fraser Watt in particular, were not to be denied and with just a couple of minutes remaining, Watt scored his fourth goal of the game to tie the match 4-4.