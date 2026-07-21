There were wins this week for Kilmory, Inveraray and Kyles - who reach the semi-finals of the Sutherland Cup - and for the Inveraray women’s team but Col-Glen miss out on points in the premiership.
Mowi Premiership
Col-Glen 1 Oban Camanachd 3
A good first half performance was enough to secure Oban Camanachd’s win over Col-Glen at The Clachan of Glendaruel.
Oban Camanachd hit the front on 11 minutes when Ross Campbell’s initial shot was saved by Col-Glen keeper Scott Symon, but Connor Howe was alert to turn the rebound home.
Just a couple of minutes after, Calum MacMillan tacked away another rebound, this time sending the ball under the keeper.
However, straight from the restart, the hosts played the ball wide and when it came to Andrew Tyre, he sent the ball into the top corner of the net to make it 2-1.
Ross Campbell restored the Oban side’s two-goal cushion on 32 minutes when, after a couple of blocked shots, the ball broke to him, and he sent a shoulder-high shot into the net.
Oban Camanachd have their MKM Oban Macaulay Cup semi-final against Kyles Athletic at Mossfield this Saturday, July 25.
Mowi National Division
Bute 4 Inveraray 4
Bute and Inveraray shared eight goals in their 3pm throw up at The Meadows.
Fraser Watt got Inveraray off to a great start with a goal in the opening minute, but Josh Cowan levelled on nine minutes.
However, Fraser Watt went on to complete a first half hat-trick with goals on 14 and 38 minutes to make it 3-1 at the turnaround.
Bute fought back though and Robert Lowrie’s double on 65 and 72 minutes, either side of Rory McDonald’s effort on 68 minutes, made it 4-3 and Bute led for the first time in the game.
Inveraray, and Fraser Watt in particular, were not to be denied and with just a couple of minutes remaining, Watt scored his fourth goal of the game to tie the match 4-4.
HIS Sutherland Cup
Quarter final
Kyles Athletic 6 Kingussie 2
Kenny Macdonald’s remarkable comeback in the Kyles Athletic second team took another twist as the 64-year-old goalkeeper helped his side to a 6-2 victory over their Kingussie counterparts at Tighnabruaich to reach the HIS Sutherland Cup semi-finals.
The veteran goal-keeper stepped in at his son Roddy MacDonald’s request last week for the Bullough Cup semi-final as the former Scotland captain took over managing the Kyles Athletic second team and found the regular keeper was on holiday.
This weekend, Dunkie Kerr’s nine-minute opener was cancelled out by Toby Thain straight from the restart. David Zavaroni on 18 minutes and a second from Kerr on 43 minutes made it 3-1 at the break. However, when referee Graham Fisher awarded the visitors a penalty a couple of minutes into the second half, Jack Nelson made it 3-2.
Kyles pulled away in the final half-hour though through Ethan Kerr on 61 minutes, Olly MacVicar a minute after and a hat-trick goal from Dunkie Kerr on 68 minutes.
Kyles now meet the Kinlochshiel seconds in the semi-finals with Lochside Rovers taking on the Fort William seconds in the other semi. The ties are scheduled for Saturday August 8 2026 with the venues to be confirmed.
Manager Roddy MacDonald said: “It was a great team performance. We fielded a perfect blend of youth and experience and deserved the win against a really young Kingussie side, who played well in spells but maybe just lacked some experience. I think that will be it for the goalie now though as it’s not fair to keep asking him to play at his age.”
Mowi South Division 1
Glasgow Mid Argyll 1 Inveraray 1
A goal at the very start and a strike at the very end meant the Glasgow Mid Argyll juniors and the Inveraray juniors shared the points in a 1-1 draw at Peterson Park. Logan Adams gave GMA the lead in the opening minute, but Ben Cameron earned Inveraray a point with a goal a couple of minutes from time.
Mowi South Division 2
Stirling Camanachd 0 Kilmory 5
Kilmory won for the sixth successive match, beating Stirling Camanachd 5-0 in their noon throw up at The Haws, Bridge of Allan. Lewis McCollough on three minutes and Niall Shaw on 32 minutes made it 2-0 at the break.
Ruaraidh Buchanan added a third on 56 minutes and Kian Crawford’s brace on 58 and 62 minutes rounded off the scoring.
Women’s Mowi National League
Glengarry 5 Inveraray 7
Six-goal Hannah Macdonald and a Katie Mackay goal gave Inveraray a 7-5 win over Glengarry at Craigard.
Coach Ally Munro said: “We started strongly, scoring not long after the throw up and couldn’t have asked for a better start on what we felt was a must-win for us in the national league away to Glengarry. We were looking like we could go on and score again, but it was Glengarry who got the next goal and that set the pattern of the game, with one team going ahead and the other then equalising.”
Glengarry took a 4-2 lead but Inveraray stuck at it, showing real grit and determination to get back into the game with ’Aray getting the next three goals to go 5-4 ahead.
Once again Glengarry got level, but Inveraray found another couple goals and the game ended in a 7-5 win for Inveraray. It could have been more if not for the Glengarry goalkeeper, who made several excellent saves.
“The game was a great contest and a real battle throughout,” said Ally. “We played some great shinty and everyone put in a real shift in the heat.
“For the coaches we were happy with how everyone played, taking what we have been practising at training and applying it in game.”
Leona Falconer’s hat-trick and efforts from Elaine Cameron and Shaina Archibald counted for Glengarry.
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