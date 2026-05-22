Round two of the Arran Dairies league saw Shiskine hosting Lamlash at Blackwaterfoot Park on Friday evening with Lamlash looking to bounce back from the opening day defeat from old rivals Brodick.
The game started with high intensity and end-to-end football from both sides, but Lamlash was the team to capitalise on this and found themselves two goals up in the first 15 minutes through James Currie and Alfie Robinson who scored his first Arran goal.
Shiskine responded and recovered two goals quickly through Tomos Bowen, one being a free kick at the edge of the box. Lamlash secured a penalty towards the end of the half and this was converted by Jake Young, however, Shiskine equalised and Ben McCartney scored his first goal for the season.
After half time Lamlash increased the pressure and was rewarded when Louie Ross scored his first goal in Arran football. Jake Young made it five goals to Lamlash and the game finished 5-3 to Lamlash. Man of the match was awarded to James Currie.
On Monday night Brodick hosted Southend for Brodick’s first home game since reforming. The game started with great enthusiasm as both teams sought to gain an early advantage. Southend struck first with a goal by Jamie Worthington, but this did not deter Brodick which forced a Southend own goal, taking the score to 1-1. Southend was awarded a penalty near the stroke of half-time and Jamie Worthington converted from the spot.
After half-time the intensity of the game remained, but a few substitutions and injuries later, Brodick were rewarded for their energy and constant applying of pressure when Reece Popplewell equalised the game from a cross kick.
Both teams where giving everything to try and secure a win, however, unrelenting pressure from Southend forced Brodick to make an error and score an own goal.
The game finished 3-2 to Southend and man of the match was awarded to Thomas Morgan-Lee of Southend for his efforts throughout the game. Round three of the Arran Dairies league will continue after the Arran Rugby 7s Tournament that takes place this weekend on Saturday May 23.
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