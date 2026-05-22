The game started with high intensity and end-to-end football from both sides, but Lamlash was the team to capitalise on this and found themselves two goals up in the first 15 minutes through James Currie and Alfie Robinson who scored his first Arran goal.

Shiskine responded and recovered two goals quickly through Tomos Bowen, one being a free kick at the edge of the box. Lamlash secured a penalty towards the end of the half and this was converted by Jake Young, however, Shiskine equalised and Ben McCartney scored his first goal for the season.