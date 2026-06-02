The Glen Rosa Horseshoe race is a Category AL Scottish hill race covering a distance of 20km with a total climb of 1670m.

The race was started in 1989 by local hill runner Dave Freeman who wanted to create a hill race on Arran with minimum tarmac which challenged competitors to navigate four of Glen Rosa’s summits in a clock wise loop.

The race fell by the way side in 2015 due to unforeseen circumstances but was resurrected in 2025.

This year’s race starts at 12 noon from the Rangers centre field at Brodick Castle Country Park, where Arran Pipe Band will play them off.

The runners will then head up Glen Rosa and round the ridges finishing with Goatfell and back down through the Castle grounds.

Organisers say all are welcome to come along and support the runners.